Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

It’s definitely been rainy over the last couple of days but we have a sunny weekend ahead of us! Here are some great events that you and your family definitely need to check out!

1. KCBI’s Day Of 1,000 Bibles! (Any local area Salvation Army Family Stores) – 10AM – 2PM

It’s the start of something BIG! We’re kicking off 2020 – the Year of 20,000 Bibles – on Saturday, Jan. 18, with KCBI’s Day of 1,000 Bibles! We’ll be at area Salvation Army Stores from 10:00 am-2:00 pm, and we’d love to give you, your church or your ministry new Bibles to share with those who need them most in the New Year. With your help, we plan to give away 20,000 Bibles by the end of 2020. Sponsored by Buckner International – Hope Shines Here! At KCBI, the Bible is the center of all we do.

Come pick up your Bible from any of the following stores:

Salvation Army Family Store & Donation Center

1301 E. Abram Street

Arlington, TX 76010

5554 Harry Hines Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75235

2801 N.E. 28th Street

Fort Worth, TX 76111

5900 K Ave.

Plano, TX 75074

602 E. Round Grove Rd.

Lewisville, TX 75067

If you’d like to learn more about how you can be a part of KCBI’s Day of 1,000 Bibles, click here!

2. Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo (Dickies Arena – Fort Worth) – Jan. 17th – Feb. 8th

This Thing is Legendary®! It’s not just a slogan. It’s why the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is the most authentic western lifestyle experience anywhere – since 1896. It’s exciting, it’s fun, it’s 23 days of what makes Fort Worth the greatest city in Texas!

Our rodeo action features the Best of the West Ranch Rodeo, Best of Mexico Celebraciõn, Cowboys of Color Rodeo, Bulls Night Out Extreme Bull Riding and Rodeo X Extreme Team Competition. The FWSSR PRORODEO Tournament tops it off in the world’s most awesome venue for rodeo – Dickies Arena.

We also have livestock and horse shows, kid-friendly activities and exhibits, live music, carnival midway, shopping, great food and much more. After experiencing it all, we bet you’ll agree – This Thing IS Legendary!

To learn more about the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo and how you and your family can experience this for yourselves, click here!

3. Parents Night Out (First Irving) – Friday, Jan. 17th (6PM – 10PM)

Mom and dad, take a night off. We love providing opportunities throughout the year for parents to focus on the marriages, get a date night, go shopping, or just rest at home. Parents Night Out is for kids ages birth-5th grade. The cost is $10.00 per child. *You are welcome to pack your child a dinner or feed them before you drop them off. We usually have games, a lesson time, a snack, and movie time!

Registration always closes the Wednesday night prior to the PNO. Spring 2020 dates: January 17th, February 7th, March 27th, & May 8th. *The cost is discounted for any parents who serve in the preschool or kids ministry.

Register here if you’re interested!