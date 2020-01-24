Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

It is truly going to be a BEAUTIFUL weekend as the weather will be gorgeous! So get outside and have some fun with your family/friends with these amazing events!

1. Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo (Dickies Arena – Fort Worth) – Until Feb. 8th

This Thing is Legendary®! It’s not just a slogan. It’s why the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is the most authentic western lifestyle experience anywhere – since 1896. It’s exciting, it’s fun, it’s 23 days of what makes Fort Worth the greatest city in Texas!

Our rodeo action features the Best of the West Ranch Rodeo, Best of Mexico Celebraciõn, Cowboys of Color Rodeo, Bulls Night Out Extreme Bull Riding and Rodeo X Extreme Team Competition. The FWSSR PRO RODEO Tournament tops it off in the world’s most awesome venue for rodeo – Dickies Arena.

We also have livestock and horse shows, kid-friendly activities and exhibits, live music, carnival midway, shopping, great food and much more. After experiencing it all, we bet you’ll agree – This Thing IS Legendary!

To learn more about the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo and how you and your family can experience this for yourselves, click here!

2. Humanity For Homeless (Austin Street Center – Dallas) – Sun. Jan. 26th (2 PM – 4 PM)

Join us as we distribute snacks and food items to our displaced friends at the Austin Street Center in Dallas Texas!

Registration Required here!

3. Dallas’ Best Tacos Tour (Desperados Mexican Restaurant – Dallas) – Sat. Jan. 25th (12:30 PM – 4:30 PM)

Sample both gourmet and street tacos on an adventure that includes a local favorite known for its gourmet taco innovations. Price includes bus transportation, food, beverages on the bus (soft drinks and water—you can also bring your own beverages) and a lively tour guide.

If you’d like to purchase tickets for this delicious event, you can click here!