Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

It is Superbowl Weekend and even though the Dallas Cowboys are not in it, many are anxiously awaiting to see who will come out on top between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. But in the meantime, don’t forget to enjoy the beautiful weather this weekend as temperatures will hit the 70’s! Enjoy some of these cool events happening in your area!

1. Sunday Family Funday (Nerf Up – Fort Worth) – Sun. Feb. 2nd (1 PM)

It’s official. We’ve made Sunday Family Funday a permanent event each Sunday. Bring the Family to Nerf Up and the whole family gets in for $30 with basic unlimited play and $45 for the Power Pack upgraded Nerf guns.

Due to recent issues, we are going to have to set a limit on Sunday Family Funday deal. The price will include 2 parents and 2 children under the age of 18. We hope this still allows for our intent of a fun way for parents to spend fun times with their children. Hope to see you soon!

2. Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo (Dickies Arena – Fort Worth) – Until Feb. 8th

This Thing is Legendary®! It’s not just a slogan. It’s why the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is the most authentic western lifestyle experience anywhere – since 1896. It’s exciting, it’s fun, it’s 23 days of what makes Fort Worth the greatest city in Texas!

Our rodeo action features the Best of the West Ranch Rodeo, Best of Mexico Celebraciõn, Cowboys of Color Rodeo, Bulls Night Out Extreme Bull Riding and Rodeo X Extreme Team Competition. The FWSSR PRO RODEO Tournament tops it off in the world’s most awesome venue for rodeo – Dickies Arena.

We also have livestock and horse shows, kid-friendly activities and exhibits, live music, carnival midway, shopping, great food and much more. After experiencing it all, we bet you’ll agree – This Thing IS Legendary!

To learn more about the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo and how you and your family can experience this for yourselves, click here!

3. Frost Fest (Cimmaron Park – Irving) – Sat. Feb. 1st (10 AM – 1 PM)

The City of Irving’s annual Frost Fest is bigger than ever before.

Frost Fest runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 1 at Cimarron Park, 201 Red River Trail. With the growing popularity of the event, staff planned a snow-packed experience for 2020. Attractions will include:

– Four snow tubing hills

– A designated hill for children

– A play area, sprayed with fresh snow every 30 minutes

– Live animals, including a penguin from Dallas Zoo’s Animal Adventures

– Train rides around the park

– A photo station

Organizers have festivities planned inside Cimarron Park Recreation Center too. Irving Public Library staffers will be signing up new library card memberships. Visitors also can participate in winter crafts, listen to story readings and watch puppet shows.

Food will be available for purchase. Parking and admission are free.

Event parking is located at Ranchview High School, 8401 E. Valley Ranch Parkway. Complimentary ADA accessible shuttle service is provided.

For more information visit here!

4. Superbowl LIV (Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers) – Sun. Feb. 2nd (5:30 PM CT) – FOX 4

Super Bowl LIV, the 54th Super Bowl and the 50th modern-era National Football League championship game, will decide the champion for the NFL’s 2019 and 100th season. Whether you are a football fan or not, this is such a great opportunity to get together with friends or even new people and connect! Even if you’re not interested in the game, Superbowl get-togethers are so fun and can be an excellent chance to fellowship with others!