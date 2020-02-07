Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

It is FINALLY the weekend! If you’re like me, you’re excited to look at what’s ahead for the next few days so that’s why I wanted to give you some events that you need to look out for this weekend!

1. Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo (Dickies Arena – Fort Worth) – Until Feb. 8th

This Thing is Legendary®! It’s not just a slogan. It’s why the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is the most authentic western lifestyle experience anywhere – since 1896. It’s exciting, it’s fun, it’s 23 days of what makes Fort Worth the greatest city in Texas!

Our rodeo action features the Best of the West Ranch Rodeo, Best of Mexico Celebraciõn, Cowboys of Color Rodeo, Bulls Night Out Extreme Bull Riding and Rodeo X Extreme Team Competition. The FWSSR PRO RODEO Tournament tops it off in the world’s most awesome venue for rodeo – Dickies Arena.

We also have livestock and horse shows, kid-friendly activities and exhibits, live music, carnival midway, shopping, great food and much more. After experiencing it all, we bet you’ll agree – This Thing IS Legendary!

To learn more about the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo and how you and your family can experience this for yourselves, click here!

3. Trolls LIVE! (The Theatre At Grand Prairie) – Various Showtimes This Weekend

✨Get ready for another hair-raising adventure when Poppy, Branch and all their Trolls friends come to life on stage in Trolls LIVE!, their first-ever live tour! The journey begins when the Trolls’ Hug Time is unexpectedly put at risk. Knowing that the only way to save it is by doing what the Trolls do best, Poppy hosts a toe-tapping, Trolls-tastic show! Poppy, Branch, Satin and Chenille, Cooper, Cloud Guy, Smidge, Guy Diamond, Fuzzbert, Biggie (and of course Mr. Dinkles) welcome you into the colorful world of Trolls Village for this interactive performance, jam-packed with all the music, glitter, humor and happiness that only the Trolls can create. This is one Trolls party you won’t want to miss!

🌟 Come join Poppy and Branch in the Trolls LIVE! VIP Party. The VIP Party will be filled with rockin’ sing-a-longs, an exclusive gift and best of all – a Meet & Greet photo opportunity with your favorite hosts, Poppy and Branch! Trolls LIVE! VIPs will also receive premium seating (first row reserved for Diamond VIP Package), a souvenir lanyard and more. Each adult & child (aged 1 & up) must have a VIP ticket.

💎 Upgrade your VIP experience with the Diamond VIP Package! In addition to all of the VIP Package perks, you’ll be upgraded to front row seating and receive an exclusive glitter tote bag! Each adult & child (aged 1 & up) must have a VIP ticket.

If you’d like to get your tickets to this fun show, click here!

3. Beth Moore “Chasing Vines” Book Signing (Mardel – 4652 S. Cooper St. Arlington) – Fri. Feb. 7th (10AM – 12PM)

Beth Moore has just released a new book called, “Chasing Vines: Finding Your Way To An Immensely, Fruitful Life” and she will be in town doing a Meet & Greet / Book Signing!

It’ll be happening from 10AM-12PM at the Mardel at the Barden Place Center in Arlington at 4652 S. Cooper St.

Learn more about this event here!

4. Dallas Renegades vs. St. Louis Battlehawks (Globe Life Park in Arlington) – Sun. Feb. 9th (4 PM)

Are you sad that football season is over? No worries! XFL season has just started and the Dallas Renegades are taking on the St. Louis Battlehawks this Sunday at 4 PM at Globe Life Park in Arlington! Try something new this weekend and let us know what you think about XFL!

If you don’t know what XFL is, here is what to expect in comparison to normal football:

Faster, with more plays, less stall, fewer interruptions, and no gimmicks. Bottom line: every element of the game is under review to see where we can make improvements. We are already field-testing each potential change and if we approve it, you will see it.

Children 3 and under do not require a ticket.

Get your tickets and info by clicking here!