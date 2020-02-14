Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

This weekend is supposed to be GORGEOUS as temperatures will creep up into the 60’s on Saturday and in the 70’s on Sunday! With that being said, let’s give your family some fun ideas this weekend!

1. Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure – Fort Worth – Recurring Daily Until Dec. 31, 2020

Turn Fort Worth into a giant game board with this fun scavenger hunt adventure. Combine the excitement of the Amazing Race with a three-hour city tour. Guided from any smartphone, teams make their way among well known and overlooked gems of the city, solving clues and completing challenges while learning local history.

Two great adventures to choose from with Downtown Fort Worth or the Stockyards. Available 365 days a year, sunrise to sunset. Start when you want and play at your pace. Save 20%- Only $39.20 for a team of 2-5 people after Promotion Code: FWHUNT. Sign up online here!

2. Family Date Night (Reunion Tower – Dallas) – Sun. Feb. 16th (3PM – 6PM)

Join us on the GeO-Deck on Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. for Family Date Night! We’ll have live entertainment from Dj K-Sprinkles, fun crafts, games and more!

This is included with the purchase of a GeO-Deck general admission ticket.

Learn more about this fun event here!

3. Breakfast With The Beasts (Fort Worth Zoo) – Sat. Feb. 15th (9AM – 10AM)

Spend a morning at the Zoo with your little valentines this Saturday. Enjoy breakfast, animal visitors and a mid-morning stroll through the park with your family. Bring your little animals to eat breakfast with our little animals! Join us for the next gathering of the Fort Worth Zoo’s Breakfast Club to meet some new furry, feathered and scaled friends and learn more about them from our Animal Outreach staff.

This monthly event is designed for families with children ages 3 to 10 years. Children must be accompanied by an adult. All participants will enjoy a continental breakfast and Zoo admission. Breakfast with the Beasts runs from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Zoo’s Education Building. Price: $30 per adult, $22 per child. You can learn more about this cool event here!