Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

This weekend is the time to go outside and enjoy yourself! It’s sunny and beautiful and it’s certainly too nice outside to sit inside and do nothing! Go out and enjoy what North Texas has to offer!

1. Fort Worth Home & Garden Show (Will Rogers Memorial Center) – Fri. Feb 21st until Sun. Feb. 23rd

Fort Worth save the date! The 40th Annual Fort Worth Home & Garden Show returns this spring to Will Rogers Memorial Center, February 21-23, 2020. From windows and doors to roofs and floors, tons of products and services on hand, including experts and ideas all for your convenience.

Interested in becoming a vendor? For more information visit: https://texashomeandgarden.com/exhibitors-info/

To learn more information about how you can attend this event, get your tickets here!

2. Harlem Globetrotters (American Airlines Center – Dallas) – Sat. Feb 22nd & Sun. Feb 23rd (various times)

We’re pushing the limits of basketball and having even more fun. Don’t miss the one and only Harlem Globetrotters in an all-new tour. There will be new high-flying dunks, hilarious stunts, a new record-breaking attempt and unforgettable family moments. See the Pushing The Limits World Tour live.

Get your tickets to this incredibly fun event for you and your family here!

3. Give Back Night: A Benefit For Helen’s Project (Twisted Root Burger Co. – Mansfield) – Fri. Feb. 21st (5 PM)

Come out for Burgers with your family and support Helen’s Project. All funds raised will go towards the development of our residential treatment facility in Tarrant county for children who have been trafficked. Encourage everyone to come out and support. Don’t forget to mention you are here for Helen’s Project!

Click here if you’d like to learn more about this event!