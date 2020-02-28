Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

This weekend is packed and if you haven’t had to chance to see what you and your family can do over the next few days, take a look at this list below because these events are ALL great!

1. 2020 HeartStrong Faith Women’s Conference (First Baptist Dallas) – Fri. Feb. 28th & Sat. Feb. 29th

Have you ever felt like nobody could see you? Do you feel like the invisible girl, navigating through people who look right through you? Well, you’re not alone – and you’re not invisible. God sees you.

At this year’s HeartStrong Faith Women’s Bible Conference, our theme is The God Who Sees You. Through stories of the women of the Bible, you’ll learn that God sees your pain, your struggles, your worries… and He carries you through them, too.

Plus, the speaking lineup for this conference is incredible as we have Lysa TerKeurst, Laura Story Alli Worthington, Rebecca Carrell, Liz Rodriguez, and Julia Jeffress Sadler! Also, we have worship music from Kristen Brewer and her band, SEEN!

Get your tickets here to make it to this amazing conference!

2. Frisco College Baseball Classic (Dr. Pepper Ballpark In Frisco) – Fri. Feb. 28th – Sun. Mar. 1st (Various Gametimes)

We are proud to host the 4th annual Frisco Classic presented by Baylor Scott & White Sports Performance Center at the Star taking place February 28-March 1, 2020 in beautiful Frisco, Texas. This upcoming year, we will be hosting Texas A&M Baseball , Oklahoma State Cowboy Baseball , UCLA Baseball & Fighting Illini Baseball.

Advanced tickets are available NOW at friscoclassic.com/tickets! The Frisco Classic is a proud supporter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and will be donating $1 for every ticket sold.

3. 2020 Cowtown Chili Cook-Off: The Moon Restaurant (Sat. Feb. 29th) – 12 pm – 5 pm

10 Chefs and 5 Award-Winning Wild Cards battle it out for Fort Worth chili cook-off grand prize.

Formerly known as the Celebrity Chef Chili Cook-Off, the Fort Worth Weekly is proud to present the 2020 Cowtown Chili Cook-Off happening at the Moon Restaurant in Fort Worth near TCU on Saturday, February 29 from Noon – 5 pm.

Similar to past years, this kid-friendly/something-for-everyone event is all about the chili. You can expect fun chili competition featuring some of North Texas best celebrity chefs, public sampling, and judges voting, and, new to 2020, All-Star award-winning wild cards will be thrown into the mix.

There will be several awards presented, live music from some of the area’s best live bands, games and activities including Axe Throwing with Fort Worth Axe Factory, and a whole lot of chili.

Tickets are now on sale here and like previous years, a portion of your ticket will benefit our friends at Cook Children’s Hospital.

$20 Advance / $25 Day at the Gate (available Day of at Venue)

Kids 10 + Under Free with parent admission.