Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

It is Daylight Savings Time this weekend so if you’ve got an analog clock that doesn’t do it for you, make sure that you “spring forward” an hour THIS Sunday! It’s a beautiful weekend ahead so make sure to get outside and enjoy the fresh air as the weather will be great! Although, we will have showers entering our area Sunday night so be sure to keep an eye out for that. Here’s what’s going on this weekend:

1. Food 4 Kids Volunteer Opportunity (First Street Methodist Mission in Fort Worth) – Sun. 9 AM – 12 PM

One in four children come from families that live with food insecurity. Food 4 Kids is a ministry of First Street Methodist Mission that sends food home for the weekend for 350 elementary-aged children at T.A. Sims, Van Zandt-Quinn, and Charles Nash Elementary schools during the school year to relieve fear and worry about where their next meal will come from. Groups of 10 are encouraged to come to First Street Methodist Mission for one hour between 9:00 am and noon, September through May to help pack backpacks.

September 15, 2019 – May 17, 2020 | Sundays

Pack backpacks for ONE HOUR between 9:00 am-noon

First Street Methodist Mission | 801 W. 1st St.

Registration required. Sign up here!

2. Toy Story 4 – Family Movie Night (The LOT Downtown in Mansfield) – Sat. March 7th (7 PM – 10 PM)

Kick-off your Spring Break with a family movie night under the stars!

Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang embark on a road trip with Bonnie and a new toy named Forky. The adventurous journey turns into an unexpected reunion as Woody’s slight detour leads him to his long-lost friend Bo Peep. As Woody and Bo discuss the old days, they soon start to realize that they’re worlds apart when it comes to what they want from life as a toy.

Because of our supporting partners, Newsom for Mansfield Mayor, we are able to provide this event at no cost to our community!

The LOT Downtown is a community-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and we rely on the generosity of corporations, individuals and foundations to provide 20 free events each year. Many partnership opportunities are available and donations are welcome.

Want to learn more? Click here to here to get your FREE tickets!

3. Roanoke Fishing In The Park (Roanoke Community Park) – Sat. March 7th (9 AM -12 PM)

Join us for our annual fishing in the park on Saturday, March 7 from 9 AM-noon at Roanoke Community Park! No pre-registration required, register at the event. Free hot dogs and water will be served.

Prizes awarded to 1st and 2nd place in the following age groups: 6 and under, 7-11, and 12-16. Randomly drawn prizes will be awarded at the conclusion of the event. Prizes will consist of sporting goods and fishing equipment.

Souvenir Trophies will be available at the event. Proceeds benefit Texas Junior Anglers and help support this FREE event*. For more information, please contact the Roanoke Recreation Center at 817-837-9930!

*Although it’s a free event for all, we only allow ages 16 and under to fish. Parents can assist, but we want the kids to catch the fish!*