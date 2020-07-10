Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

I know with COVID cases rising and certain areas/events closing in light of recent concerns, I felt like it was important to still find things that we can do this weekend while also practicing social distancing. Check out some of these cool ideas if you’re looking for things to do this weekend!

1. ICR Discovery Center (1830 Royal Ln, Dallas, TX 75229)

The ICR Discovery Center is an outreach project of the Institute for Creation Research (ICR). After almost 50 years of ministry, ICR remains a leader in scientific research within the context of biblical creation.

What can you expect?

Planetarium show, including 3-D options

Engaging exhibits that teach the origin of the universe and how science confirms the Bible

Animatronic creatures, special effects, and a chilly Ice Age theater

Fascinating facts about DNA and human ancestry, fossils and rocks, dinosaurs, and astronomy

Development and application of critical thinking skills while discovering the latest scientific research

A Bible-based journey through Earth’s history, highlighting scientific discoveries along the way

Special events will include live presentations by scientists and scholars

A resource store full of creation-based science resources and educational kits

To get your tickets, you can click here!

2. Pretend You’re At the State Fair with a Fletcher’s Corny Dog (Friday, 5-9 pm & Saturday, 4-9 pm, Carrollton & Uptown)

The sad news of the State Fair of Texas cancellation this past Tuesday was a blow to fried-food lovers the world over who flocked to Fair Park for an official Fletcher’s Corny Dog and a few spins on the Tilt-a-Whirl. Drown your sorrows in mustard (or ketchup if you’re freaky that way) with two pop-up Fletcher’s Corny Dogs events this weekend: Cane Rosso Chill House on Friday and MUTTS Canine Cantina on Saturday. Funnel cakes and curly fries will also be available.

To learn more about other pop-up events with Fletcher’s Corny Dogs, you can click here!

3. Swing Dance & Eat Tacos In The Great Outdoors (Luna’s Hacienda – North Dallas) – Sunday, July 12th (6 pm -9 pm)

Party like it’s 1949 as the Dallas Jazz Orchestra hosts a 1940’s swing night on the patio. With plenty of room to swing while social distancing, this free concert takes place under shade trees with music by the 17-piece orchestra. Food and drinks available for purchase and CDC guidelines are in effect.

Learn more about this FREE event here!