Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

With so much still uncertain with COVID-19 cases, we want to provide you with a weekend that you will be proud of with events that will be a blast as well as safe. Enjoy your weekend! Also, make sure to stay hydrated. It’s HOT!

1. Addison Weekend Drive-In (Friday, July 17th & Sat. July 18th – 8:30 pm) – 15499 Julian St, Addison, TX 75001

Live music returns to the Addison Circle District with three weekends of outdoor concerts featuring popular DFW bands. Enjoy the shows from the comfort of your vehicle. Music will be transmitted via both speaker system and FM radio, providing excellent audio quality no matter where you are parked.

Admission is free for all ages. Only vehicles will be admitted into the event site, with no pedestrian access.

There will not be food vendors on-site; attendees are encouraged to support Addison restaurants via dine-in or takeout before the show.

Friday, July 17: All Funk Radio Show (Old School R&B)

Saturday, July 18: D City Rock (Classic Rock)

Band performance will start at 8:30 pm, the lot will open at 7:30 pm.

You can find more information and FAQs here!

2. ICR Discovery Center (1830 Royal Ln, Dallas, TX 75229)

The ICR Discovery Center is an outreach project of the Institute for Creation Research (ICR). After almost 50 years of ministry, ICR remains a leader in scientific research within the context of biblical creation. From the origins of the universe to the life, death, and resurrection of Christ, our exhibit hall explores Earth’s history from a biblical perspective. Uncover dragon mysteries, dig deeper into Grand Canyon, and discover what Mount St. Helens can teach us about Earth’s geologic past.

What can you expect?

Planetarium show, including 3-D options

Engaging exhibits that teach the origin of the universe and how science confirms the Bible

Animatronic creatures, special effects, and a chilly Ice Age theater

Fascinating facts about DNA and human ancestry, fossils and rocks, dinosaurs, and astronomy

Development and application of critical thinking skills while discovering the latest scientific research

A Bible-based journey through Earth’s history, highlighting scientific discoveries along the way

Special events will include live presentations by scientists and scholars

A resource store full of creation-based science resources and educational kits

To get your tickets, you can click here!

3. National Ice Cream Day $3 Dipped Cones at Cow Tipping Creamery – Fort Worth (3501 Hulen St., Fort Worth, Texas 76107) – Sun. July 19th (12 pm – 9 pm)

This Sunday, we’re DIPPING at Cow Tipping! To celebrate National Ice Cream Day at Cow Tipping Creamery, we will be running special $3 dipped cones all day long from 12 PM – 9 PM to help keep ya cool this weekend! Choose between Cookie Butter hard shell, Chocolate hard shell, or a new Birthday Cake special hardshell dip, and let’s celebrate together! This Sunday will also be the final day for our Fruity Pebbles special Stacker, so if you’ve been holding out, no more waiting!!

RSVP for a reminder, and please help spread the word! Find more information or RSVP here!