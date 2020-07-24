Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

In the age where we are having a challenge finding fun things to do with our family or friends, here are some ideas to get your weekend started on the right foot!

1. Globe Life Field First Tours – Arlington – Anytime Reservations Are Available

The Rangers open the season this week…and you can’t attend games (yet)…but you can still be one of the first to see the new Globe Life Field. The Rangers have small group tours of their new air-conditioned home available every day. You must grab your tickets online in advance, and reserve a specific time to take a look at the new park.

Where: Globe Life Field, 734 Stadium Dr., Arlington

When: Every Day (Times for tours vary by day, so check the website)

Cost: $15 – $25

More info: https://www.mlb.com/rangers/ballpark/tours

2. Desperate for Jesus Women’s Conference (Hosted By Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship) – Friday, July 24th @ 7pm | Sat. July 25th @ 9am

It’s time for the 2020 Desperate for Jesus Conference for ladies everywhere!

Join Chrystal Evans Hurst and Priscilla Shirer, Friday, July 24 at 7 pm and Saturday, July 25 at 9 am for a spirit-filled, soul-shaking, free, online conference.

This year, the conference also features two amazing speakers and women of God, Jackie Hill Perry, and Katherine Wolf along with the soulful sounds of musical guest, Jekalyn Carr.

We want you to be a part of a VIRTUAL fun-filled day of activities – including fellowship, worship, and powerful, life-moving messages with opportunities to win some incredible prizes. It’s FREE, but you must register at DFJ2020.com to participate.

3. Tribeca Film Festival Drive-In at AT&T Stadium – Arlington – Thursday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 26th (and the following weekend)

The Tribeca Film Festival continues this week at AT&T Stadium. More than 30 films will be shown this month, drive-in style. There are screenings on Thursday through Sunday evenings. This weekend films include: Meet the Parents, Meet the Fockers, Girls Trip, Bridesmaids, INVASION!, The Lego Movie, Inside Man, Do the Right Thing, Tangled Roots, Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure, and Beetlejuice.

Where: AT&T Stadium, 1 AT&T Way Arlington, TX

When: Thursday, July 23 – 26 (and July 30 – August 2)

Cost: $35 / vehicle

More info: https://tribecafilm.com/drive-in/ATT-Stadium