Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

While we’re still navigating some interesting times in our world, we don’t want that to stop you from having fun experiences this weekend! Here are some ideas for you and your family!

1. Promise Keepers 2020 Virtual Event (Online – FREE) – Fri. July 31st & Sat. Aug. 1st

On July 31 and August 1, men all across the globe will gather via Livestream in their homes, with their men’s groups, and at simulcast locations hosted by churches, to experience the Promise Keepers 2020 Global Digital Experience. Enjoy listening to speakers like Dr. Tony Evans, Mark Batterson, Bob Goff, and so much more!

2. Contactless Treasure Hunt (Wynnewood Village – Dallas) – Until Aug. 23rd (FREE)

Wynnewood Village announces it will host a Contactless Treasure Hunt just in time for back-to-school shopping at Wynnewood Village, 655 West Illinois, Dallas. The Contactless Treasure Hunt will run from July 27-August 23, 2020 with 100 total instant prize winners receiving a Wynnewood Village store gift cards ranging from $10-50, and one $250 grand prize gift card winner.

Keeping with distancing safety guidelines, the entire hunt is touchless. Consumers conduct the entire hunt through Facebook on their mobile devices. Each person may participate twice and must have a Facebook account to join the fun. Find more information here! Register here!

3. Dallas Zoo Animal Adventures (Online) – Fri. July 31st, 3:00 PM

Can’t make it to the Dallas Zoo? No problem! We’ll bring the zoo to you! This program will feature six to eight animals including a variety of birds, mammals, and reptiles. This is a registration-only program and will be shown on Zoom.

Join us on Friday, July 31st from 3:00-4:00 PM to virtually meet some amazing birds, mammals and reptiles from around the world! There will be a 45-minute presentation with our zoologists and ambassador animals from the Dallas Zoo with opportunities during the program for Q & A.

You are invited to a Zoom meeting.

When: Jul 31, 2020, 03:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada)

