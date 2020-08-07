Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

While we’re still navigating some interesting times in our world, we don’t want that to stop you from having fun experiences this weekend! Here are some ideas for you and your family!

1. Tarrant County Back to School Roundup (Tarrant County College-South) – Fri. August 7th (8AM – 2PM)

This year the annual Back to School Roundup will provide free school supplies to 10,000 underserved students in grades Pre-K through 12th who reside in Tarrant County and meet specific income requirements.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we will be holding a condensed event this year. This year’s event will be a drive-thru event. Families will still need to pre-register but all you will have to do is drive up, show your pre-registration voucher and a volunteer will give you the supplies needed for your children.

Don’t miss this year’s event on Friday, August 7 at Tarrant County College South Campus.

Families must Pre-register online: http://backtoschoolroundup.org/pre-registration/

2. Contactless Treasure Hunt (Wynnewood Village – Dallas) – Until Aug. 23rd (FREE)

Wynnewood Village announces it will host a Contactless Treasure Hunt just in time for back-to-school shopping at Wynnewood Village, 655 West Illinois, Dallas. The Contactless Treasure Hunt will run from July 27-August 23, 2020 with 100 total instant prize winners receiving a Wynnewood Village store gift cards ranging from $10-50, and one $250 grand prize gift card winner.

Keeping with distancing safety guidelines, the entire hunt is touchless. Consumers conduct the entire hunt through Facebook on their mobile devices. Each person may participate twice and must have a Facebook account to join the fun. Find more information here! Register here!

3. Fletcher’s Corny Dogs Pop-Up in Rockwall (Honey’s | 1021 Kingsbridge Dr, Rockwall, TX 75032) – Sat. Aug. 8th (12PM – 7PM)

Join us for a public pop-up on Saturday, August 8 at Honey’s Shaved Ice in Rockwall, TX! Enjoy amazing shaved ice with powdery soft snow from Honey’s in a variety of gourmet flavors. All syrups are made with pure cane sugar… no high fructose corn syrup! Tables and chairs are on the property for outdoor seating.

We will be on-site with our mobile trailer serving corny dogs, funnel cakes, and curly fries! There will be corn hole games for fun and this location is dog friendly.

Please note:

– We do not take pre-orders. You will walk up and pay by credit card – no cash accepted

– Please practice safe social distancing & leave at least 6′ between you & other guests

– Try to just have one person in line per household

– Your community would appreciate it if you’d wear a mask, for workers & others’ safety

For more information, click here!

4. Globe Life Field First Tours – Arlington – Anytime Reservations Are Available

The Rangers open the season this week…and you can’t attend games (yet)…but you can still be one of the first to see the new Globe Life Field. The Rangers have small group tours of their new air-conditioned home available every day. You must grab your tickets online in advance, and reserve a specific time to take a look at the new park.

Where: Globe Life Field, 734 Stadium Dr., Arlington

When: Every Day (Times for tours vary by day, so check the website)

Cost: $15 – $25

More info: https://www.mlb.com/rangers/ballpark/tours

5. ICR Discovery Center (1830 Royal Ln, Dallas, TX 75229)

The ICR Discovery Center is an outreach project of the Institute for Creation Research (ICR). After almost 50 years of ministry, ICR remains a leader in scientific research within the context of biblical creation. From the origins of the universe to the life, death, and resurrection of Christ, our exhibit hall explores Earth’s history from a biblical perspective. Uncover dragon mysteries, dig deeper into Grand Canyon, and discover what Mount St. Helens can teach us about Earth’s geologic past.

What can you expect?

Planetarium show, including 3-D options

Engaging exhibits that teach the origin of the universe and how science confirms the Bible

Animatronic creatures, special effects, and a chilly Ice Age theater

Fascinating facts about DNA and human ancestry, fossils and rocks, dinosaurs, and astronomy

Development and application of critical thinking skills while discovering the latest scientific research

A Bible-based journey through Earth’s history, highlighting scientific discoveries along the way

Special events will include live presentations by scientists and scholars

A resource store full of creation-based science resources and educational kits

To get your tickets, you can click here!