Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

While we’re still navigating some interesting times in our world, we don’t want that to stop you from having fun experiences this weekend! Here are some ideas for you and your family!

1. Addison Weekend Drive-In (15499 Julian St, Addison, TX 75001) – Fri. August 14th – Sat. August 15 (8:30 PM – 10 PM)

Live music returns to the Addison Circle District with three weekends of outdoor concerts featuring popular DFW bands. Enjoy the shows from the comfort of your vehicle. Music will be transmitted via both speaker system and FM radio, providing excellent audio quality no matter where you are parked.

Admission is free for all ages. Only vehicles will be admitted into the event site, with no pedestrian access.

There will not be food vendors on-site; attendees are encouraged to support Addison restaurants via dine-in or takeout before the show.

Band performance will start at 8:30 pm, lot will open at 7:30 pm.

You can find more information and FAQs at VisitAddison.com/drivein.

2. MLK Back to School Drive-Thru Festival (The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center – 2922 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Dallas, TX 75215) – Fri. August 14th (10 AM – 1 PM)

The MLK Back to School Drive-Thru Festival is a free event for students of all ages and their families to assist with getting essential items for the upcoming school year.

Registered attendees can drive through the MLK, Jr. Community Center’s parking lot and pick up a free backpack stuffed with school supplies and more.

Get school essentials:

Backpacks

School Supplies

School Uniforms

Socks & Underwear

And more- while supplies last!

Registration is required to attend. You can register via Eventbrite from July 6-July 30, 2020. You must be able to provide the student’s name, age, gender, school name, grade, and sizes.

For more information, visit www.dallasmlkcenter.com

3. Contactless Treasure Hunt (Wynnewood Village – Dallas) – Until Aug. 23rd (FREE)

Wynnewood Village announces it will host a Contactless Treasure Hunt just in time for back-to-school shopping at Wynnewood Village, 655 West Illinois, Dallas. The Contactless Treasure Hunt will run from July 27-August 23, 2020 with 100 total instant prize winners receiving a Wynnewood Village store gift cards ranging from $10-50, and one $250 grand prize gift card winner.

Keeping with distancing safety guidelines, the entire hunt is touchless. Consumers conduct the entire hunt through Facebook on their mobile devices. Each person may participate twice and must have a Facebook account to join the fun. Find more information here! Register here!

4. Fletcher’s Corny Dogs Pop-Up in Waxahachie (Atwoods Ranch and Home – 2825 Aspen Way, Waxahachie, TX 75165) – Sat. Aug. 15th (12 PM – 7 PM)

Join us for a public pop-up on Saturday, August 15th at Atwood’s Ranch & Home in Waxahachie, TX! Honey’s Shaved Ice in Rockwall, TX!

We will be on-site with our mobile trailer serving corny dogs, funnel cakes, and curly fries! There will be corn hole games for fun and this location is dog friendly.

Please note:

– We do not take pre-orders. You will walk up and pay by credit card – no cash accepted

– Please practice safe social distancing & leave at least 6′ between you & other guests

– Try to just have one person in line per household

– Your community would appreciate it if you’d wear a mask, for workers & others’ safety

For more information, click here!

5. Globe Life Field First Tours – Arlington – Anytime Reservations Are Available

The Rangers open the season this week…and you can’t attend games (yet)…but you can still be one of the first to see the new Globe Life Field. The Rangers have small group tours of their new air-conditioned home available every day. You must grab your tickets online in advance, and reserve a specific time to take a look at the new park.

Where: Globe Life Field, 734 Stadium Dr., Arlington

When: Every Day (Times for tours vary by day, so check the website)

Cost: $15 – $25

More info: https://www.mlb.com/rangers/ballpark/tours

6. ICR Discovery Center (1830 Royal Ln, Dallas, TX 75229)

The ICR Discovery Center is an outreach project of the Institute for Creation Research (ICR). After almost 50 years of ministry, ICR remains a leader in scientific research within the context of biblical creation. From the origins of the universe to the life, death, and resurrection of Christ, our exhibit hall explores Earth’s history from a biblical perspective. Uncover dragon mysteries, dig deeper into Grand Canyon, and discover what Mount St. Helens can teach us about Earth’s geologic past.

What can you expect?

Planetarium show, including 3-D options

Engaging exhibits that teach the origin of the universe and how science confirms the Bible

Animatronic creatures, special effects, and a chilly Ice Age theater

Fascinating facts about DNA and human ancestry, fossils and rocks, dinosaurs, and astronomy

Development and application of critical thinking skills while discovering the latest scientific research

A Bible-based journey through Earth’s history, highlighting scientific discoveries along the way

Special events will include live presentations by scientists and scholars

A resource store full of creation-based science resources and educational kits

To get your tickets, you can click here!