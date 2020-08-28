Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

While we’re still navigating some interesting times in our world, we don’t want that to stop you from having fun experiences this weekend! Here are some ideas for you and your family!

1. Movie Night at The Hope Center featuring “I Still Believe” (The Hope Center in Plano) – Fri. August 28th, 2020

Grab your friends and family and join us for our second movie night at The Hope Center!

The Hope Center is screening the 2020 film, I Still Believe. A true-life story of Christian music star Jeremy Camp and his journey of love and loss that looks to prove there is always hope.

Come early and grab some snacks! Concessions will open at 6:30 PM. Cost is only $5!

Check out the trailer below:

Safety measures recommended by the CDC and proper signage have been implemented within The Hope Center to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

Visit our website or get your tickets here!

2. August Dollar Days (Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden) – Fri. August 28th, 2020 (9AM – 5PM)

What better way to enjoy the beauty of summer than a visit to the Dallas Arboretum for discounted admission during August Dollar Days? General admission is just $2 per person and parking is discounted to $5.

We invite you to bring your friends and take a relaxing walk along our shaded pathways. Some of our fun summer treats in August include: budget-friendly menu items including $1 sodas, juice and frozen pops, $2 root beer floats and hot dogs, and $4 brownie sundaes. Plus, you can stop by each captivating sculpture that is part of Seward Johnson’s “Celebrating the Familiar” exhibit!

Click here to learn more!

3. Dallas Virtual Job Fair (Until August 28, 2020)

Virtual job fair with top employers hiring for Sales, Customer Service, Retail, Financial Services, Management, I.T., Gov’t positions & more!

Whether you are a seasoned executive-level professional, just beginning your career, or anywhere in between, our events can connect you with as many valuable employer contacts in1 day as you would make in weeks of job searching on your own.

Benefits Of Attending A Coast To Coast Virtual Job Fair:

Easy access – Attend the event from anywhere (Mobile Phone, PC or Tablet)

Cost savings – No need to pay for parking or gas

Time Savings – No need to leave your house, no waiting in long lines or sitting in traffic

Benefit Packages Offered By Employers

Salaried Positions

Base Salary + Positions

Bonuses

Commission

Life Insurance

Paid Holidays

Paid Company Training

Management Training

Rapid Career Advancement

Employers interested in attending this event? Get your free tickets here! You can also email Kevin McCrea at kevin@kmjfairs.com or call 508-981-6995 to inquire about setting up a booth for your company.

4. Globe Life Field First Tours – Arlington – Anytime Reservations Are Available

The Rangers open the season this week…and you can’t attend games (yet)…but you can still be one of the first to see the new Globe Life Field. The Rangers have small group tours of their new air-conditioned home available every day. You must grab your tickets online in advance, and reserve a specific time to take a look at the new park.

Where: Globe Life Field, 734 Stadium Dr., Arlington

When: Every Day (Times for tours vary by day, so check the website)

Cost: $15 – $25

More info: https://www.mlb.com/rangers/ballpark/tours

5. ICR Discovery Center (1830 Royal Ln, Dallas, TX 75229)

The ICR Discovery Center is an outreach project of the Institute for Creation Research (ICR). After almost 50 years of ministry, ICR remains a leader in scientific research within the context of biblical creation. From the origins of the universe to the life, death, and resurrection of Christ, our exhibit hall explores Earth’s history from a biblical perspective. Uncover dragon mysteries, dig deeper into Grand Canyon, and discover what Mount St. Helens can teach us about Earth’s geologic past.

What can you expect?

Planetarium show, including 3-D options

Engaging exhibits that teach the origin of the universe and how science confirms the Bible

Animatronic creatures, special effects, and a chilly Ice Age theater

Fascinating facts about DNA and human ancestry, fossils and rocks, dinosaurs, and astronomy

Development and application of critical thinking skills while discovering the latest scientific research

A Bible-based journey through Earth’s history, highlighting scientific discoveries along the way

Special events will include live presentations by scientists and scholars

A resource store full of creation-based science resources and educational kits

To get your tickets, you can click here!