Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

While we’re still navigating some interesting times in our world, we don’t want that to stop you from having fun experiences this weekend! Here are some ideas for you and your family!

1. Tutta’s Food Truck (Pizza) at the Drive-in At The Central (2828 N Haskell Ave, Dallas, TX 75204) – Fri. Sept. 4th (7 PM – 11 PM)

The Tutta’s Food Truck will be at Dallas’ newest outdoor cinema – The Drive-In at The Central – it’s just 5 minutes from Downtown Dallas and boasts gorgeous skyline views.

*When online ordering, make sure to wear a mask when you pick up.*

Click here to see the menu!

Drive-in tickets are on sale now!

2. Soft Opening (Ninja Nation in Murphy) – Sat. Sept. 5th, 2020 (10 AM – 7 PM)

We are inviting everyone to see our brand NEW arena in Murphy, TX. Purchase tickets online for only $10. Tickets include a tour of the arena, a meet & greet with American Ninja Warrior cast members, and Open Gym playtime.

There will be giveaways and specials on memberships, gift cards, birthday parties, classes, and more!

Get your tickets here!

3. Globe Life Field First Tours – Arlington – Anytime Reservations Are Available

The Rangers open the season this week…and you can’t attend games (yet)…but you can still be one of the first to see the new Globe Life Field. The Rangers have small group tours of their new air-conditioned home available every day. You must grab your tickets online in advance, and reserve a specific time to take a look at the new park.

Where: Globe Life Field, 734 Stadium Dr., Arlington

When: Every Day (Times for tours vary by day, so check the website)

Cost: $15 – $25

More info: https://www.mlb.com/rangers/ballpark/tours

4. The First Anniversary Celebration at ICR Discovery Center (1830 Royal Ln, Dallas, TX 75229) – Until Monday. Sept. 7th

Come celebrate the one-year anniversary of the ICR Discovery Center for Science & Earth History! Each day of this event includes unique programs and fun activities. We’ll have food trucks, hands-on science experiments, giveaways, a petting zoo, and more!*

We’re excited to debut our new planetarium show: Exploring Deep Space. Reserve your ticket so you can be one of the first to watch it!

We’ll also have opportunities to serve the community together. Carter BloodCare will be on-site for two local blood drives. And all planetarium ticket sales for this week will be donated to OurCalling—a local discipleship ministry for the homeless.

Join us to celebrate all God has done this year as we continue to explore how science confirms creation.

Check the event schedule to plan your visit**, and get your tickets for the Exhibit Hall and Planetarium. Live presentations and all other activities for this event do not require an additional ticket purchase.

*Due to the Dallas County court order, guests age 10 and older must wear a face mask inside the Discovery Center. Please note the scheduled activities are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors.

For the full event schedule and ticket reservations, click here!

To get your tickets, you can click here!