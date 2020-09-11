Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

Whether it’s a volunteer opportunity or a chance to meet some of your favorite KCBI personalities, this weekend is FULL of events for you and your family! Check them out below!

1. 90.9 KCBI’s Drive-Thru Prayer (Various Locations) – Sat. Sept. 12th (10 am – 12 pm)

It’s been a stressful summer. God’s Word says, “The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective.”

So we’d like to pray for YOU! Meet Rebecca & Burns, Lauree, and Jay as we offer Drive-Through Prayer Saturday, September 12 from 10:00 am-Noon.

Find a location near you:

2. Honor First Responders, Military Veterans & Those Who Lost Their Lives On 9/11

Gather at the Dallas Police Headquarters for a vigil paying tribute to the lives lost on 9/11, as well as honor the first responders who lept into action and military veterans who went to war in the aftermath. As part of the ceremony, the Dallas Metro Police Pipes and Drums will perform.

Learn more details about this here.

3. Fair Play at The Statler Dallas (Fridays – Sundays) – Sept. 11th – 20th

The hotel’s 12,000 sq. ft. Statler Ballroom will transform into “Fair Play At The Statler” – an interactive state fair-inspired installation and activity zone, which is open to the public and will provide ample photo opportunities throughout. The event will feature artistic build-out activations such as a buttered Elvis and Cotton Candy Corral, kids’ activities, games, food, and more.

Fridays – Sundays September 11th-20th

4 – 10 pm | Fridays

11 am – 10 pm | Saturdays

11 am – 8 pm | Sundays

$10 for years 7 and older | Free for ages 6 and under

Learn more about this event here!

4. Volunteer To Clean Up Fair Park – Sat. Sept. 12th, 2020 (8 AM – 12 PM)

As everyone in town knows by now, the State Fair of Texas has been canceled for the year (though a drive-thru version will ease the pain a bit). The beautiful fair park grounds (all 277 acres) have seen an increase in use during Covid-19 lockdowns, so they’re in need of a little sprucing up with the help of volunteers. Volunteers will be provided with masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer, as well as bottled water and refreshments.

If you’re interested in volunteering, click here!

5. Globe Life Field First Tours – Arlington – Anytime Reservations Are Available

The Rangers open the season this week…and you can’t attend games (yet)…but you can still be one of the first to see the new Globe Life Field. The Rangers have small group tours of their new air-conditioned home available every day. You must grab your tickets online in advance, and reserve a specific time to take a look at the new park.

Where: Globe Life Field, 734 Stadium Dr., Arlington

When: Every Day (Times for tours vary by day, so check the website)

Cost: $15 – $25

More info: https://www.mlb.com/rangers/ballpark/tours