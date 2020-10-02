Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

Temperatures are starting to cool down which means its starting to feel like Fall! With that being said, here are some fun events that you can’t afford to not check out!

1. Big Tex® Fair Food Drive-Thru (Fair Park – Dallas) – Until October 17th

For the first time in its 134-year history, the State Fair of Texas is proud to introduce the Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru. This one-of-a-kind drive-thru experience will celebrate all things Texan – giving you the opportunity to get your annual photo with Big Tex and a taste of the Fair while supporting the State Fair of Texas’s nonprofit mission. Join us at the most Texan place on earth to get your fair food fix during select weekends in September and October. with all tickets pre-sold in three entry windows to best serve the Drive-Thru guests.

To provide you with the best experience possible and keeping your health and safety in mind, only a limited number of tickets will be sold for this historic drive-thru food event. Each customer will select a date and time, then choose one of two different packages. You may also select special add-on items at checkout, like turkey legs, corn on the cob, sausage on a stick, and even additional Fletcher’s Corny Dogs!

Proceeds from this event will support the State Fair of Texas operations, allowing us to bring back all your favorite traditions for 2021 and fulfill our nonprofit mission through our year-round initiatives. A portion of the proceeds will also benefit the North Texas Food Bank to help feed our community in need. Buy your tickets here!

2. D/FW Pumpkin Patch (Dallas Farmer’s Market) – Until October 31st

Get your local Texas pumpkins! It’s finally Fall with piles of pumpkins rolling in from Floydada, TX! With over 25 pumpkin varieties, you can take your pick of all the fall favorites. The patch is open every day inside The Shed. Get your local Texas pumpkins y’all!

Hours & Days Of Operation: Monday – Thursday (10am – 6pm); Friday – Sunday (9am – 6pm)

3. Rib, Rub, Run & Roll (Downtown Rockwall) – Sat. October 3rd (8am – 5pm)

The 2020 Rib Rub Run & Roll is a multifaceted event that includes a 10K/5K race, a car show, IBCA Sanctioned BBQ Competition, and Live Music. Bring the family and get outside to enjoy what is usually the 1st taste of Fall weather. This event is free to attend.