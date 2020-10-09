Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

Well, we got a little taste of what it would feel like to have cooler weather but it looks like this weekend we’ll get back into the ’90s again. However, don’t let that stop you from enjoying these amazing Fall events with your friends and family!

1. Big Tex® Fair Food Drive-Thru (Fair Park – Dallas) – Until October 17th

For the first time in its 134-year history, the State Fair of Texas is proud to introduce the Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru. This one-of-a-kind drive-thru experience will celebrate all things Texan – giving you the opportunity to get your annual photo with Big Tex and a taste of the Fair while supporting the State Fair of Texas’s nonprofit mission. Join us at the most Texan place on earth to get your fair food fix during select weekends in September and October. with all tickets pre-sold in three entry windows to best serve the Drive-Thru guests.

To provide you with the best experience possible and keeping your health and safety in mind, only a limited number of tickets will be sold for this historic drive-thru food event. Each customer will select a date and time, then choose one of two different packages. You may also select special add-on items at checkout, like turkey legs, corn on the cob, sausage on a stick, and even additional Fletcher’s Corny Dogs!

Proceeds from this event will support the State Fair of Texas operations, allowing us to bring back all your favorite traditions for 2021 and fulfill our nonprofit mission through our year-round initiatives. A portion of the proceeds will also benefit the North Texas Food Bank to help feed our community in need. Buy your tickets here!

2. D/FW Pumpkin Patch (Dallas Farmer’s Market) – Until October 31st

Get your local Texas pumpkins! It’s finally Fall with piles of pumpkins rolling in from Floydada, TX! With over 25 pumpkin varieties, you can take your pick of all the fall favorites. The patch is open every day inside The Shed. Get your local Texas pumpkins y’all!

Hours & Days Of Operation: Monday – Thursday (10am – 6pm); Friday – Sunday (9am – 6pm)

3. Fall Pumpkin Days (Mainstay Farm Park in Cleburne) – Various Times This Weekend (Open until Nov. 1st)

Head out to the farm for our Fall Season of Pumpkin Days & Sunflower Patch!

Enjoy:

🎶Live Music Every Friday Night!

🏠Pumpkin House

🎃Pumpkin Patch

🌻Sunflower Patch (While they last!)

😁Texas Tubin Hill Slide

🎢NEW Roller Coaster

🍔Yummy Food

📸Cute Photo Ops

✨& MORE✨

Fill your Fall weekends (and weekdays!) with some farm fun!

Weekday Hours:

Wednesdays: 10AM – 2PM

Thursdays: 10AM – 2PM

Weekend Hours:

Friday Nights: 5 PM – 9 PM

Saturdays: 10 AM – 8 PM

To get your tickets, click here!

4. Dinosaurs Live! Life-Size Animatronic Dinosaurs (Hosted by Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary – McKinney) – Various Dates & Times

Through February 15, 2021, explore nature and encounter the 46-foot T-Rex and nine new life-size animatronic dinosaurs along the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary’s outdoor trails at the 15th annual Dinosaurs Live! Life-size Animatronic Dinosaurs exhibit. More info here.

This exhibit is included in general admission and free for Heard Museum members. To minimize contact, general admission and membership may be purchased online in advance. Please note that guests may not be granted entry less than an hour before closing time.

For more information on Heard Attendance Tips and Visitor Guidelines, click here! Learn about our COVID-19 procedures here!