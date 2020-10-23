Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

Look out for a mini cold front over the next few days but let’s check out some ideas for what you and your family could do this weekend!

1. Plano Family Expo (Plano Event Center) – Sat. October 24th (10 am – 4 pm)

A family fun-filled event designed by families for families at the Plano Event Center! FREE ADMISSION, FREE PARKING, FREE WiFi FREE FUN, and enjoy all our vendor booths! Come and enjoy interactive activities, family services near you, community networking, performances. competitions and entertainment, parent pampering, and MORE!

Click here to learn more!

2. Pumpkin ‘Pick Me Up’ (Hurst Parks & Recreation) – Until Fri. October 23rd at 6 pm

Need a fun activity this weekend? How about pumpkin decorating? New this year, we are bringing the pumpkin decorating to you!

Kit includes:

– Large pumpkin

– Stickers

– Tea light candle to use for displaying your pumpkin proudly

– Instructions for cooking the pumpkin seeds

Each Pumpkin Kit will be $10.

Need a carving kit? We’ve got you covered! Add that ticket option, in addition to the pumpkin kit, and we will include it in your order when you come to pick up!

Tickets go on sale on September 28 (7:00 am) through October 11 (11:59 pm). Tickets will be available, online-only, starting on the 28th, at the link provided below.

Drive-thru pick up will be available at the Hurst Recreation Center on:

October 22 from 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm

October 23 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm.

You must select your pick up day when you place your order.

If you have any questions, please contact our office at 817-788-7320 (press 2). Get your tickets here!

3. TangoTab’s Feed The City: Deep Ellum (Backyard Dallas – 505 N Good Latimer Expy, Dallas, TX 75201) – Sat. Oct. 24th (9 am – 11 am)

Note: Sandwiches will not be made at this event due to health protocols and safe social distance procedures.

We will come together on the fourth Saturday to pack snack packs together. All ages are welcome and you must wear a mask during this event.

What to bring:

• Bottles of water

• Granola bars

• Tangerines or Apple

• Pouches of tuna or applesauce cups

• Brown paper bags

We will still accept all food donations at this location if you are not able to participate. Learn how you and your family can be a part of serving the community here!