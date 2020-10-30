Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

As we dive deeper into the Fall temperatures, make sure that if you are hanging out outside that you bring a coat! It’s starting to get chilly! Here are some fun ideas for you and your family this weekend!

1. Annual Outdoor Fall Festival (Legacy Academy Frisco) – Fri. Oct. 30th (6:30 PM – 9:00 PM)

Safety is our number one priority during the event! It is important that all attendants sanitize their hands often using our sanitization stations, wear their masks at all times even outdoors in the parking lot area & maintain a safe, social distance from members who are not part of your family.

Everyone is invited to our Outdoor Fall Festival at Legacy Academy Frisco on 11955 Coit Rd. Frisco, TX 75035.

Open to the public, this FREE safe event will be a great family event for Frisco and McKinney’s families looking for something fun and safe to do right before Halloween night.

Be prepared for:

– DJ and Music

– Foodtrucks

– Trunk or Treat

– Pumpkin Decoration sponsored by A Joyful Mess

– Cake Walk sponsored by A Delightful Creation

– Bean Bag Toss

– Local Businesses + Booths

– A special performance by Bach to Rock will be performed at 7:00 pm.

– & much more!

Each vendor will have sanitation stations at their booths and follow safety procedures to ensure the health of everyone participating!

Get your tickets by clicking here!

2. Celebrate The Fall Season At Yesterland Farms! (15410 Interstate 20 Canton, TX 75103) – Various times and days available throughout the rest of the season.

Come visit YesterLand Farm in Canton, TX for a nostalgic step back in time! Experience old-fashioned fun on the farm with vintage roller coasters and train rides, farm animals, pony rides, a petting zoo, live duck and pig races, yummy foods, and much more!

Just one mile from the famous Canton First Monday, YesterLand Farm is a place for the whole family and guaranteed fun for everyone. We welcome folks in the springtime for BunnyPalooza, in the Fall for our Fall Festival, and in the winter for Christmas PlayLand. Each seasonal event features several of our core attractions and additional unique twists related to the season.

Bring the kiddos out for Easter Egg Hunts and bunny pictures in the spring. Weave through our pumpkin patch and corn maze in the fall. During Christmas PlayLand, choose your very own Christmas Tree from our Farm, then tell Santa what you want for Christmas!

In addition, we love to host groups for field trips, and we can host private parties too! Several of our vintage rides are also available for rent if you wish to use them at your own off-site location. Come and celebrate the seasons with us!

Get your tickets to experience this amazing event here!

3. Fall Family Night (The WARM Place in Fort Worth) – Fri. Oct. 30th (6 PM – 8 PM)

Join us for some fall fun at our next Drive-Thru Family Night! We’ll have lots of games that you can do right from the seat of your car! Dinner to-go included!

If you’d like to learn more about this fun event for you and your family, click here!