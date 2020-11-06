Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

Considering that we are now in the month of November, temperatures are cooling down and there are some cool events that you should check out with your family this weekend!

1. Disney On Ice Presents ‘Dream Big’ (American Airlines Center – Dallas) – Various Showtimes This Weekend

Believing is just the beginning! Miguel aspires to be a musician and journeys through the Land of the Dead to unlock his family’s history. Moana and Maui bravely restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti and Anna and Elsa save their kingdom while the Disney Princesses inspire with stories of strength and determination. Share every magical moment filled with breathtaking ice skating and beloved Disney stories!

Get your tickets here! To follow appropriate COVID-19 protocols and rules, click here!

2. Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament – Dallas (Returning This Weekend)

A safe return to feasting and fun! Experience an unforgettable dinner show with live jousting, sword fights with a delicious four-course feast.

For more information or to reserve your spot, click here!

3. 5th Annual Pumpkin Patch Festival – (Team Family Farms in Aubrey, Texas) – Final Weekend

Howdy Folks! The Logan family would like to invite you to our 5th Annual Pumpkin Patch Festival! Create some fun memories here on the farm! We will have concessions available and lots of interactive activities! Enjoy the outdoors and feed the FARM ANIMALS! Take some great photos at our awesome PHOTO SPOTS! Kids will love riding the BARREL TRAIN and playing on the PLAYGROUNDS, ROPING PEN, or using their imagination in the HALF PINT HOMESTEAD and HAY MAZE.

Play a few GAMES, practice your Cowboy and Cowgirl yell with Cowboy Tex, buy yourself the perfect pumpkin, and more…

Admission is $10 for ages 2 and up.

Learn more or get your tickets here!