Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

Whether you’re a fan of putting up your Christmas tree early or still in the mood for Fall Seasonal events, this weekend has it all! Check these events out!

1. Radiance! Frisco (Dr. Pepper Ballpark – Frisco) – Various Sign-Up Times

DFW’s #1 drive-through holiday light show! Marvel at 2 MILLION lights, animated to the tunes of your favorite holiday classics from the comfort of your car at Radiance! Nov 11 – Jan 3 in Frisco, Decatur, and Weatherford, Texas. COVID-safe, family fun!

If you’d like to buy your tickets to this incredible light display, click here!

2. Yuletide Bright at Gaylord Texan Resort (Gaylord Texan Hotel – Grapevine) – Various Sign-Up Times

Gaylord Texan’s brand-new holiday event “I Love Christmas Movies” is open to the public on November 13! Evoking a heart-warming feeling of Christmas, Gaylord Texan presents the enchanting Yuletide Bright outdoor holiday lanterns attraction that will display over 50,000-square-feet of colorful, glowing holiday-themed lanterns, characters, and scenes for visitors to journey through outside; under the Texas stars! As a special treat, we are offering 50% off on select dates!

To take advantage of this amazing discount, use promo code GAYLORD Reserve your tickets at gaylordtexantickets.com. Price: $15.00 per Adult, $10.00 per Child (4-11), Children three and under are free. Admission is valid for the date and time selection on the ticket. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Click here to buy your tickets!

3. Neighborhood Drive-Thru Fall Festival (Bataan Community Center in West Dallas) – Sat. Nov. 14th (12 pm – 2 pm)

Come through for a neighborhood drive through fall festival at the Bataan Community Center. We will be handing out goodies and state fair style food while they last. Enjoy the fun of a fall festival safely from your vehicle. Free Admission!