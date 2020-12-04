Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

We are less than a week away from Thanksgiving, but with everything that’s going on, maybe it’s okay to have some Christmas events! Or A LOT! 😉 Check out these fun events that you and your family can go to this weekend!

1. Panther Island Ice (Coyote Drive-In) – Fort Worth – Until Jan. 18th, 2021

Panther Island Ice returns this holiday season. Located at the Coyote Drive-In, Fort Worth’s outdoor skating rink offers public skating starting on November 20, 2020. The ice rink will operate seven days a week through January 18, 2021, including all holidays. The rink is real ice located mostly under a large pavilion.

Patrons can take advantage of the ample free parking, along with the drive-in’s other amenities such as covered seating, gas heaters, restrooms, and a full menu including beer and wine options. No drive-in movie ticket is required.

To reduce in-person contact between patrons and staff, advanced reservations through online ticket sales are required.

With limited capacity and health protocols in place, we are committed to creating a safe and memorable experience for you.

To learn more about these safety measures and how you and your family can enjoy this, click here!

2. Yuletide Bright at Gaylord Texan Resort (Gaylord Texan Hotel – Grapevine) – Various Sign-Up Times

Gaylord Texan’s brand-new holiday event “I Love Christmas Movies” is open to the public! Evoking a heart-warming feeling of Christmas, Gaylord Texan presents the enchanting Yuletide Bright outdoor holiday lanterns attraction that will display over 50,000-square-feet of colorful, glowing holiday-themed lanterns, characters, and scenes for visitors to journey through outside; under the Texas stars! As a special treat, we are offering 50% off on select dates!

To take advantage of this amazing discount, use promo code GAYLORD Reserve your tickets at gaylordtexantickets.com. Price: $15.00 per Adult, $10.00 per Child (4-11), Children three and under are free. Admission is valid for the date and time selection on the ticket. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Click here to buy your tickets!

3. Gingerbread Village (The Shops at Legacy – Plano) – Various Sign-Up Times

Experience holiday fun with a drive-through at the Gingerbread Village on the north side of The Shops at Legacy, where everyone can view life-sized gingerbread and sugar cookie characters, trees, candy canes, and snowflakes on colorful facades.

Guests can enjoy from their vehicles or walk around to pose for photo opportunities. There will be plenty of holiday decorations to discover and enjoy throughout the north side of The Shops at Legacy. Signage at the exit of the Lights at Legacy drive-through event will offer attendees direction to the Gingerbread Village north of Legacy Drive, near The Capital Grille and Seasons 52.

Click here to learn more!

4. The Trains at NorthPark™ (NorthPark Mall – Dallas) – Until Jan. 3rd, 2021

The Trains at NorthPark™, presented by Bank of Texas, has been a NorthPark Center tradition for over 20 years. The most elaborate miniature toy trains exhibit in Texas, The Trains at NorthPark™ features trains rolling along 1,300 feet of track on a journey across America. Cityscapes include New York City’s Time Square and Grand Central Station, The White House, New England’s fall foliage, the Grand Canyon, Route 66, San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, Albuquerque’s hot air balloons, and, of course, Dallas’ Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, The State Fair of Texas, The Cotton Bowl, Nasher Sculpture Center, The Perot Museum, and Southern Methodist University. The exhibit encompasses train-themed environments with all the trimmings of the holiday train travel experience—steam engines, coach cars, a ticket booth, and a train station.

All proceeds from ticket sales go to helping families at Ronald McDonald House of Dallas. Admission prices are $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for children ages 2-12 and senior citizens ages 65 and older. Children under age 2 receive free admission. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here!

5. Dallas Zoo Lights (Dallas Zoo) – Various Dates & Sign Up Times

We’ve reimagined Dallas Zoo Lights Presented by Reliant so you can now drive through a holiday safari of lights in your own vehicle!

Cruise through a newly constructed pathway – and through familiar parts of the Dallas Zoo – while marveling at more than one million lights in elaborate displays, silk-covered animal lanterns depicting all your Zoo favorites, an ice palace fit for a trio of penguins, and so much more along the way.

Select nights Nov. 20 – Jan. 3 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets MUST be purchased online in advance. Cost: $65 per car/$50 for Dallas Zoo Members.

6. The 2020 Christmas Parade (Historic Downtown Wylie) – Sunday, Dec. 6th (6 PM)

The 2020 Christmas Parade hosted by First Baptist Wylie and The City of Wylie. This night will include a Christmas Parade that will go through beautiful Historic Downtown Wylie and a Tree Lighting in Olde City Park. You do not want to miss this holiday tradition!

7. Radiance! Frisco (Dr. Pepper Ballpark Center – Frisco) – Various Times This Weekend

DFW’s #1 drive-through holiday light show! Marvel at 2 MILLION lights, animated to the tunes of your favorite holiday classics from the comfort of your car at Radiance! COVID-safe, family fun!

8. Prairie Lights Drive-Thru Holiday Light Experience (Lynn Creek Park at Joe Pool Lake – Grand Prairie) – Various Times

Prairie Lights is the premier holiday light park in Texas located at Lynn Creek Park on Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie, Texas. The safety of our visitors and employees is our number one priority. Prairie Lights 2020 will be a complete in-car event to provide the safest experience possible during your visit.