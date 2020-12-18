Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

We are one week away from Christmas and there are TONS of great activities for you and your family to be a part of all while being COVID-friendly and safe! Check them out this weekend!

1. Panther Island Ice (Coyote Drive-In) – Fort Worth – Until Jan. 18th, 2021

Panther Island Ice returns this holiday season. Located at the Coyote Drive-In, Fort Worth’s outdoor skating rink offers public skating starting on November 20, 2020. The ice rink will operate seven days a week through January 18, 2021, including all holidays. The rink is real ice located mostly under a large pavilion.

Patrons can take advantage of the ample free parking, along with the drive-in’s other amenities such as covered seating, gas heaters, restrooms, and a full menu including beer and wine options. No drive-in movie ticket is required.

To reduce in-person contact between patrons and staff, advanced reservations through online ticket sales are required.

With limited capacity and health protocols in place, we are committed to creating a safe and memorable experience for you.

To learn more about these safety measures and how you and your family can enjoy this, click here!

2. Yuletide Bright at Gaylord Texan Resort (Gaylord Texan Hotel – Grapevine) – Various Sign-Up Times

Gaylord Texan’s brand-new holiday event “I Love Christmas Movies” is open to the public! Evoking a heart-warming feeling of Christmas, Gaylord Texan presents the enchanting Yuletide Bright outdoor holiday lanterns attraction that will display over 50,000-square-feet of colorful, glowing holiday-themed lanterns, characters, and scenes for visitors to journey through outside; under the Texas stars! As a special treat, we are offering 50% off on select dates!

To take advantage of this amazing discount, use promo code GAYLORD Reserve your tickets at gaylordtexantickets.com. Price: $15.00 per Adult, $10.00 per Child (4-11), Children three and under are free. Admission is valid for the date and time selection on the ticket. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Click here to buy your tickets!

3. Gingerbread Village (The Shops at Legacy – Plano) – Various Sign-Up Times

Experience holiday fun with a drive-through at the Gingerbread Village on the north side of The Shops at Legacy, where everyone can view life-sized gingerbread and sugar cookie characters, trees, candy canes, and snowflakes on colorful facades.

Guests can enjoy from their vehicles or walk around to pose for photo opportunities. There will be plenty of holiday decorations to discover and enjoy throughout the north side of The Shops at Legacy. Signage at the exit of the Lights at Legacy drive-through event will offer attendees direction to the Gingerbread Village north of Legacy Drive, near The Capital Grille and Seasons 52.

Click here to learn more!

4. The Trains at NorthPark™ (NorthPark Mall – Dallas) – Until Jan. 3rd, 2021

The Trains at NorthPark™, presented by Bank of Texas, has been a NorthPark Center tradition for over 20 years. The most elaborate miniature toy trains exhibit in Texas, The Trains at NorthPark™ features trains rolling along 1,300 feet of track on a journey across America. Cityscapes include New York City’s Time Square and Grand Central Station, The White House, New England’s fall foliage, the Grand Canyon, Route 66, San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, Albuquerque’s hot air balloons, and, of course, Dallas’ Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, The State Fair of Texas, The Cotton Bowl, Nasher Sculpture Center, The Perot Museum, and Southern Methodist University. The exhibit encompasses train-themed environments with all the trimmings of the holiday train travel experience—steam engines, coach cars, a ticket booth, and a train station.

All proceeds from ticket sales go to helping families at Ronald McDonald House of Dallas. Admission prices are $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for children ages 2-12 and senior citizens ages 65 and older. Children under age 2 receive free admission. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here!

5. Dallas Zoo Lights (Dallas Zoo) – Various Dates & Sign Up Times

We’ve reimagined Dallas Zoo Lights Presented by Reliant so you can now drive through a holiday safari of lights in your own vehicle!

Cruise through a newly constructed pathway – and through familiar parts of the Dallas Zoo – while marveling at more than one million lights in elaborate displays, silk-covered animal lanterns depicting all your Zoo favorites, an ice palace fit for a trio of penguins, and so much more along the way.

Select nights Nov. 20 – Jan. 3 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets MUST be purchased online in advance. Cost: $65 per car/$50 for Dallas Zoo Members.

6. Prairie Lights Drive-Thru Holiday Light Experience (Lynn Creek Park at Joe Pool Lake – Grand Prairie) – Various Times

Prairie Lights is the premier holiday light park in Texas located at Lynn Creek Park on Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie, Texas. The safety of our visitors and employees is our number one priority. Prairie Lights 2020 will be a complete in-car event to provide the safest experience possible during your visit.

Located along the shores of Joe Pool Lake, Prairie Lights is a two-mile, drive-through holiday park experience that showcases a stunning display of more than five million lights arranged in hundreds of festive holiday scenes throughout the park. While the out-of-car experience (the Holiday Village) will not open this year due to pandemic considerations, Prairie Lights will feature a new drive-through concession option; and one of the most famous light installations—the animated grand-finale tunnel—will once again be in place to delight visitors as they make their exit from the park.

7. Vitruvian Lights (Vitruvian Park in Addison) – No Sign-Up Necessary (FREE)

The most dazzling and spectacular time of the year is here! Vitruvian Park transforms into a magical holiday wonderland during Vitruvian Lights; Friday, November 27, 2020 – Sunday, January 3, 2021. Beginning November 27, tree lights will be on daily from 5:00 pm – 11:00 pm.

Free Parking & Entry

3966 Vitruvian Way

Addison, TX 75001

Parking available onsite at Vitruvian Park; Bella Lane Parking Lot, Park Road Parking Lot, and Ponte Avenue Parking Lot.

**Inclement weather can impact the functionality of tree lights**

This year, Vitruvian Park has made the difficult decision not to host special events in conjunction with Vitruvian Lights.

However, visitors are encouraged to walk through the park in a socially distanced manner or drive through to enjoy the beauty that is Vitruvian Lights. We anticipate these events will return to Vitruvian Park in winter 2021.

8. Drive-Thru Christmas Land (11955 Coit Rd, Frisco, TX 75035) – Fri. Dec. 18th