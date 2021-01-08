Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

2020 is over and we are now into 2021! Let’s see how this weekend looks with events going on in your area. Remember, stay safe, healthy, and socially distanced!

1. Intangible At Sweet Tooth Hotel (Victory Ave, Dallas) – Until June 6th

Explore eleven colorfully immersive installations, created with more than two million feet of yarn. As you walk from room to room, new adventures await you in this exhibit created by some of the top female fiber artists in the nation.

“Intangible” showcases an all-female lineup of some of the top fiber artists from around the United States, including yarn-bomb extraordinaire London Kaye (Los Angeles, CA), Fiber Artist Niki Dionne (Dallas, TX), Muralist and Illustrator Alli Koch (Dallas, TX), Fiber Artist Jackie Lawrence (Denton, TX), Installation Fiber Artist and Yarn Bomber Hannah Busekrus (Austin, TX), Crochet Designer Twinkie Chan (San Francisco, CA), Textile Designer Molly Sydnor (Dallas, TX), Dallas Yarn Bomber Co-Founder Sally Ackerman (Dallas, TX), Knit Artist Joanna Lin (Dallas, TX) and Embroidery Artist Kara Herman (Denton, TX). Each artist has been given a dedicated space to create their own whimsical world completely made from fiber.

Learn more and get your tickets here!

2. $1,000 Prize Fort Worth Treasure Quest Scavenger Hunt (Various Locations – Virtual)

Join us for the $1,000 Fort Worth Treasure Quest! A $1000 cash prize goes to the most skilled Treasure Quester who finishes this regional scavenger hunt first! Explore the region solving riddles, puzzles, and outdoor clues until you finish and win $1,000 in cash! An afternoon of fun throughout the region! All money made from tickets supports local charities. Not to mention, it’s COVID-safe and you start wherever you are located in the metroplex.

Learn more about how you can be a part of this fun event here!

3. Panther Island Ice (Coyote Drive-In – Fort Worth) – Until Jan. 18th

Panther Island Ice returns this holiday season. Located at the Coyote Drive-In, Fort Worth’s outdoor skating rink offers public skating starting on November 20, 2020. The ice rink will operate seven days a week through January 18, 2021, including all holidays. The rink is real ice located mostly under a large pavilion.

For all of the icy details visit www.pantherislandice.com

Patrons can take advantage of the ample free parking, along with the drive-in’s other amenities such as covered seating, gas heaters, restrooms, and a full menu including beer and wine options. No drive-in movie ticket is required.

To reduce in-person contact between patrons and staff, advanced reservations through online ticket sales are required.

With limited capacity and health protocols in place, we are committed to creating a safe and memorable experience for you.

To learn more about these safety measures visit the FAQ section on our website.

Online ticket and group reservations are available here!