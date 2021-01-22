Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

As we get closer to the month of February, here are some cool ideas for your family this weekend!

1. Penguin Days at the Dallas Zoo – Until Feb. 28th

The weather may be chilly, but the Dallas Zoo has a cool deal for you! Bundle up and come see many of our animals for just $8 this winter.* Warm up inside our indoor learning areas including the Herpetarium, Bug U!, the Jake L. Hamon Gorilla Conservation Research Station, the Highland Hippo Hut and the Simmons Safari Base Camp.

The Zoo’s winter hours are 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Children age 2 and younger and Dallas Zoo members are ALWAYS free.

Parking remains at $10 per vehicle.

Please note that, depending on the weather, many of our animals will have access to indoor areas and may not be viewable.

**All activities are weather dependent.

Normal admission prices are:

Adults $17; Youth $14; Seniors $14

For more info or to buy your tickets, click here!

2. Free Family-Friendly Community Hike (Oak Cliff Nature Preserve) – Sat. January 23rd

Join ExploreMore DFW and Landloper Jessy Coleman for a fun family friendly community hike!

Meet other outdoor enthusiasts, explore new trails and leave it better! (we ALWAYS carry trash bags to pick up trash on the trail on every ExploreMore hike).

Everyone will also get a fun ExploreMore sticker and other fun swag.

This event is completely FREE however, we will accept donations and all donations will go to Texas Land Conservancy and DORBA who own and maintain Oak Cliff Nature Preserve.

Please register here as we will be limiting how many people attend and we can have an idea of how many will attend.

3. DFW Cares: Community Volunteer Event (Feeding Children Everywhere – Grand Prairie) – Sat. Jan. 23rd (Various Shifts)