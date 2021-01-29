Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

It’s looking for another beautiful weekend and that’s why I wanted to share a few ideas for you and your family that could be fun as you spend much needed time together. Have fun!

1. TRWD Trinity Trails Geocaching Adventure – Daily (Fort Worth)

TRWD Trinity Trails Geocaching Adventure takes you on a journey throughout the entire trail system to discover hidden gems, historically significant locations and some of the most popular spots along the trails of the Trinity River. It’s perfect for families, geocaching newbies and seasoned “cachers” alike.

The TRWD Trinity Trails Geocaching Adventure consists of 30 geocaches hidden along the Trinity River! An award awaits those clever enough to earn 20 points by answering the question located inside each cache and participating in approved river activities. Details on how to get this award are in the “Take the Challenge” section.

While on your Trinity Trails adventure, you’ll marvel at the 100+ miles of scenic beauty that the Trinity River in Fort Worth has to offer. On any given geocache quest, you are likely to see runners, walkers, cyclists, families or even an occasional horse sharing the trail with you (it is Fort Worth, after all).

Learn more about this event here!

2. Eataly Dallas Virtual Cooking Classes (Virtual) – Sat. January 30th (5:30pm – 6:30pm)

At Eataly Dallas, we believe that the more you know, the more you enjoy. We want you to discover the stories behind the recipes, chefs, and producers that inspire us. From virtual pasta classes to wine tastings, our events are designed for food lovers — and the food curious.

Sign up yourself, or give the ultimate experiential gift!

Discovering Emilia-Romagna – (Virtual) Saturday, January 30, 2021 5:30-6:30PM | Click here for details!

3. Oak Cliff Cultural Center Presents “Glow Forest” (Oak Cliff Cultural Center – 223 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75208) – Fri. Jan 28th – Sun. Jan 30th (10am)