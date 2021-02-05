Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

Can you believe it’s already February? With temperatures remaining pretty consistent and with the Superbowl coming up this weekend, here are some fun activities you can do with your family for the time being!

1. Epic Waters Third Annual Epic Plunge (Grand Prairie) – Sun. Feb. 7th (10am)

The Epic Waters Crew is kicking off a chilly new year with the third annual Epic Plunge, set for Sunday, February 7th at 10 am at Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark in Grand Prairie. Guests can kick off the new year and take the “polar plunge” into anticipated water temperatures in the 50’s! Afterward, they can thaw off with a cup of hot chocolate while inside the waterpark which is kept at a pleasant 84 degrees. Tickets to the Epic Plunge are $40, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the all-abilities playground in Grand Prairie, Play Grand Adventures! All participants willing to brave the cold and take the plunge will receive an “I Conquered the Epic Plunge” long-sleeved t-shirt, hot chocolate after they take the plunge, as well as a full-day admission ticket to enjoy everything Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark has to offer.

Click here to learn more or to get your tickets now!

2. Fort Worth Zoo – Anytime

Did you know that the Fort Worth Zoo is rated #1 in the nation? The mission of the Fort Worth Zoo is to strengthen the bond between humans and the environment by promoting responsible stewardship of wildlife and ensuring diverse, high-quality educational and entertaining family experiences through effective and efficient management of its resources.

If you’d like to have a fun experience with your kids at this world class zoo, click here!

3. Parents Night Out (Free) – JungleTrek Rockwall (Sat. Feb. 6th) – 6pm-9pm

You get a night off and we will take care of the kids. Jungle time, pizza, games and fun! Explorers will enjoy ziplining, climbing walls, wobbly bridges and more! Kids gain confidence while having fun in a safe environment. Safari guides will help your explorer reach new heights, try new things and stay safe as they trek through the jungle.

Spots are limited, so register soon by clicking here!