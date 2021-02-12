Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

It is Valentine’s Day weekend and if you couldn’t already tell, it’s going to be COLD! So whether you want to stay in this weekend or go out (please be careful on the roads), there is something for everyone!

1. West Love Fest (Online Concert) – Feb 12 at 6 PM CST – Feb 14 at 6:30 PM CST

Matthew West presents West Love Fest: A Brand New Virtual Concert! To celebrate the 1-year anniversary of his Brand New album, Matthew will be playing the WHOLE album, start to finish! Join us for 3 incredible nights of music, laughs, stories and so much more. There are 5 shows for you to choose from. Pick the date and time that works best for you:

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12

Show 1: 7 PM ET / 6 PM CT / 5 PM MT / 4 PM PT

Show 2: 10 PM ET / 9 PM CT / 8 PM MT / 7 PM PT

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 13

Show 3: 7 PM ET / 6 PM CT / 5 PM MT / 4 PM PT

Show 4: 10 PM ET / 9 PM CT / 8 PM MT / 7 PM PT

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 14

Show 5: 6 PM ET / 5 PM CT / 4 PM MT / 3 PM PT

This is sure to be a night of positivity and encouragement that the whole family will love. Grab your House Party Ticket now and join the gang, live from the Story House! Click here to get your tickets!

2. Family Date Night (Reunion Tower – Dallas – GeO-Deck) – Sat. Feb. 13th – 3pm -5pm

Grab your dancing shoes and join Dj K-Sprinkles on the GeO-Deck for a family date night dance party on Saturday, February 13 beginning at 3:00 p.m. We’ll also have fun, Valentine’s themed crafts! The fun is included with your general admission ticket purchase – just select February 13 as your date and anytime between 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. as your time. In order to maintain proper social distancing, my Ambassadors will be monitoring capacity to ensure safe fun can be had by all! All COVID-19 recommendations and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Staff receives daily temperature checks and PPE is utilized. Visit our website for more information on the precautions we’re taking to keep you safe!

3. Parent’s Night Out: Valentine’s Day at Craig Ranch Fitness & Spa (Sat. Feb. 13th – 5pm – 10pm)

Love is in the air at this week’s special 5-hour Parents’ Night Out! Kids will create a Valentine’s Day craft and enjoy a heart-shaped pizza before watching “Cinderella” together! Visit here to RSVP!