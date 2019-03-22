Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

It’s going to be a blast of a weekend ahead of us so don’t forget to try out at least one of these events!

1. Mac Attack 2019 (Tokyo Café – Fort Worth) – Sun. Mar. 24th (2PM)

Mac Attack is a Local DFW event for chefs to come together and compete to see who can sling the best Mac and Cheese.

Top 3 (voted by the people) get to donate the proceeds from the event the charity of their choosing and bragging rights.

At the end of the day, it’s a good fun way to give back to the DFW area that has given us so much.

Tickets are $35 plus taxes and fees for Adults and $10 for children (kids tickets available on the day of event) and can be purchased here!

2. Jared’s Epic Nerf Battle 4 (AT&T Stadium – Arlington) Sat. Mar. 23rd (6PM – 10PM)

Nerf enthusiasts of all ages can do battle on the field of AT&T Stadium, which will be decked out with bunkers, barricades, Nerf toys and more. Meet your favorite Nerf YouTube stars who will be in attendance. Bring your own Nerf gun and ammo. Eye protection is required for ages 17 and younger and is recommended for all ages. Your ticket includes a self-guided tour of the stadium.

To get your tickets for the largest and most incredible foam blaster battle of all time, click here!

3. Fashioned By Him, For Him, Through Him Women’s Conference w/ Rebecca Carrell (Stonebriar Community Church – Frisco) – Sat. Mar. 23rd (8:30AM – 2:30PM)

Reframing Life: Reframing is a transforming, life-giving process, offering us a way to walk through difficult seasons and unexpected events that are God-given opportunities appearing as huge problems. The very things that cause us to question or doubt God’s goodness contain hidden gems…gifts we would have never discovered in ourselves had our challenges or pain been removed. No matter what circumstance or problem we’re facing, those who learn how to reframe them discover new directions and opportunities that lead to incredible fulfillment and confidence in Christ as our Lord.

To buy your tickets or get more information about this conference, click here!

