Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

It's FINALLY the weekend!

1. Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars (American Airlines Center – Dallas) – Sat. Feb. 20th

Make sure to catch your local Dallas Stars this weekend as they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning! Of course, COVID-19 precautions will be enforced to ensure proper social distancing is taking place.

2. Dallas Arboretum’s Dallas Blooms: “American The Beautiful” *(Beginning Sat. Feb. 20th)

Named by Southern Living as one of “The Best Places to See Stunning Spring Blooms Across the South,” the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden presents Dallas Blooms, the largest annual floral festival in the Southwest. Presented by IBERIABANK/First Horizon, the festival runs February 20 to April 11. With the theme “America the Beautiful,” the spring festival showcases an explosion of color from 100 varieties of spring bulbs and more than 500,000 spring-blooming blossoms, thousands of azaleas and hundreds of Japanese cherry trees.

Each week, Dallas Blooms focuses on one of the six regions in the United States with food, music, flowers and activities. The festival includes special events, live music on the weekends and children’s activities.

3. Bishop Arts Food & Historical Tour (Lockhart Smokehouse – Dallas) – Beginning Sun. Feb. 21st

Sample the fun and fare of this unique neighborhood when we tour the eclectic and amazing Bishop Arts District on foot. We will slip into colorful galleries and shops, and stop at great eateries including one that’s the pitmaster’s choice for Best BBQ in Dallas, and even a place where you can make your own tableside s’mores! $4 off each ticket with four or more. Use code EAT.

