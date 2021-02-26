Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

With the snow officially out of here and warmer weather continuing on this weekend, be sure to take advantage of the time with your family this weekend!

1. 2021 HeartStrong Faith Women’s Bible Conference (First Baptist Dallas – In Person or Virtual) – Fri. Feb. 26th – Sat. Feb. 27th

The HeartStrong Faith Women’s conference is a gathering of women coming together to worship, pray, learn, and ultimately, lead others to Christ. Women will grow and flourish as they root themselves in the good soil of the Gospel, gaining influence and impact for the Kingdom of God.

On February 26-27, virtually online or in-person at First Baptist Dallas, you can join thousands of women seeking to go deeper in their faith as they come together for encouraging fellowship, heartfelt worship, and dynamic Bible teaching by renowned speakers Tara-Leigh Cobble, Rebecca Carrell, Margaret Feinberg, Liz Rodriguez, and Nika Spaulding. The theme of this year’s conference is “Anxious for Nothing: A Journey through the Book of Philipians.”

Learn more and get your tickets here: https://www.heartstrongfaith.com/

2. Family Date Night at Coyote Drive-In Theatre! (Fort Worth) – Fri. Feb. 26th (7pm)

Meet up with friends and family at the Coyote Drive-In for the best movie viewing experience you can find!

One ticket transaction equals one car spot for a double feature at one screen. YES, that means two movies with just one ticket. In supporting our local vendors we ask that you do not bring in outside food and drinks. Support small businesses!

Gates open at 7pm EVERYDAY. Arrive at least 60 minutes early to avoid lines, get a good spot, relax with some food and a drink before the shows, and watch the sunset. There is a beautiful view of downtown Fort Worth behind the stage.

For weekends, blockbuster movies, and holidays, lines can be long, so you should plan on arriving at least 90 minutes before your showtime.

Movies play rain or (star)shine!

Social distancing and COVID-19 community health guidelines are enforced. All food, beverage and restroom operations are in place to ensure a safe and entertaining experience for all movie lovers.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets!

3. Queen Nefertari’s Egypt (Kimbell Art Museum – Fort Worth) – Until March 14th

Nefertari was one of the most celebrated queens of ancient Egypt. The favorite wife of the great pharaoh Ramesses II (reigned about 1279–1213 BCE), she was highly regarded, educated, and could read and write hieroglyphs.

In 1904, the Italian archaeologist Ernesto Schiaparelli discovered her tomb—the most richly decorated in the Valley of the Queens, with brilliantly painted scenes depicting her perilous journey towards immortality. Schiaparelli also made significant discoveries in the nearby village of Deir el-Medina that reveal what daily life would have been like for the artisans who constructed Nefertari’s magnificent tomb.

The Museo Egizio in Turin, Italy, holds one of the most important collections of ancient Egyptian works outside of Cairo. All the works in the exhibition are from this superb collection. Step back in time to explore ancient temples, life in the royal women’s household and the artisan village of Deir el-Medina, rituals of death, and Nefertari’s resplendent tomb.

If you’re interested in attending the exhibit, you can click here!