Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

It’s going to be a beautiful weekend over the next few days so make sure you take advantage of that time by doing some fun stuff with family and friends! Here are a few ideas for this weekend!

1. Prosper Fishing Derby (Frontier Park) – Sat. March 6th (9 am – 11 am)

The annual Fishing Derby is on in Prosper! Plan to bring the family out to the pond at Frontier Park for a fun, relaxing morning of fishing! Prizes will be awarded in several categories in age groups up to age 14. All you need is a pole, bait and cooler (and probably a jacket!). Registration is not required.

For the duration of the event, the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department (TPWD) has granted the Town of Prosper an exemption to the fishing license and any stamp requirement for those who fish or volunteer. TPWD will stock the pond in advance with mostly rainbow trout. The Derby is a catch-and-keep event for trout only, with a limit of five per person.

If you have questions, please contact Trevor Helton at thelton@prospertx.gov or call 972-569-1064. Learn more info by clicking here!

2. Texas Home & Garden Show (Market Hall – Dallas) – Fri. March 5th – Sun. March 7th

This is the premier destination for all your home improvement needs. Don’t go another summer missing out on all that outdoor fun you’ve been dreaming of. Texas Home & Garden gives you the unique opportunity to visit with multiple companies to help you find the best fit and price for your next big project.

To learn more or get your tickets, click here!

3. Queen Nefertari’s Egypt (Kimbell Art Museum – Fort Worth) – Until March 14th

Nefertari was one of the most celebrated queens of ancient Egypt. The favorite wife of the great pharaoh Ramesses II (reigned about 1279–1213 BCE), she was highly regarded, educated, and could read and write hieroglyphs.

In 1904, the Italian archaeologist Ernesto Schiaparelli discovered her tomb—the most richly decorated in the Valley of the Queens, with brilliantly painted scenes depicting her perilous journey towards immortality. Schiaparelli also made significant discoveries in the nearby village of Deir el-Medina that reveal what daily life would have been like for the artisans who constructed Nefertari’s magnificent tomb.

The Museo Egizio in Turin, Italy, holds one of the most important collections of ancient Egyptian works outside of Cairo. All the works in the exhibition are from this superb collection. Step back in time to explore ancient temples, life in the royal women’s household and the artisan village of Deir el-Medina, rituals of death, and Nefertari’s resplendent tomb.

If you’re interested in attending the exhibit, you can click here!