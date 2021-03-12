Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

Even though some rain might enter the forecast this weekend, I know there are lots of cool events going on this weekend that you and your family need to check out!

1. Dallas Arboretum’s Dallas Blooms: “America The Beautiful (9:00am – 5pm daily) – Until April 11th

Named by Southern Living as one of “The Best Places to See Stunning Spring Blooms Across the South,” the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden presents Dallas Blooms, the largest annual floral festival in the Southwest. Presented by IBERIABANK/First Horizon, the festival runs February 20 to April 11. With the theme “America the Beautiful,” the spring festival showcases an explosion of color from 100 varieties of spring bulbs and more than 500,000 spring-blooming blossoms, thousands of azaleas and hundreds of Japanese cherry trees. Each week, Dallas Blooms focuses on one of the six regions in the United States with food, music, flowers and activities. The festival includes special events, live music on the weekends and children’s activities.

Get your tickets and more information by clicking here!

2. The Cube: An Interactive Experience For The Socially Distanced Era (Latino Cultural Center) – Until March 20th

The Cube is an immersive experience for the socially distanced era, featuring projections, audio, and lights. The past few months have forced us all to isolate and distance ourselves from our friends and loved ones, and it has become more difficult to feel any sense of community. This show aims to address that.

The Cube will ask audiences to redefine what community and loneliness mean to them. The lines will be blurred between the socially distanced virtual art we have all become accustomed to since March, and the more traditional live theatrical performance we have loved for centuries. Audience members may experience the show alone, or may bring up to two guests. They will reserve a time slot when purchasing their ticket so they will NEVER be in the space with audience members outside of their COVID bubble.

Tickets are selling fast for this show so if you’re interested in learning more, click here!

3. Fort Worth Stockyards Championship Rodeo (Cowtown Coliseum) – Recurring weekly every Friday & Saturday (7:30 pm)

The Stockyards Championship Rodeo is back! Every Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm in the Cowtown Coliseum. You can feel safe bringing your family to see the live rodeo action while we take the highest precautions on enforcing social distancing between groups and requiring facial covering throughout the performance. The perfect event for the whole family!

If you’d like to be a part of this cool event, learn more here!