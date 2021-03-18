Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

It looks like we have a beautiful weekend weather wise right here in North Texas so as many people celebrate Spring Break, make sure you take advantage of some of these awesome events happening in your area!

1. Spring Break At Texas Discovery Gardens (10am – 5pm) – Until Sun. March 21st

Need to get out of the house? Join Texas Discovery Gardens for Spring Break, March 13th-21st! (No RSVP neccesary) Bring the whole family for daily events like butterfly releases, story times and snake encounters! These events do not require registration and are free with the purchase of general admission, which is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Butterfly releases will happen inside our butterfly house, all other events will be held on our Circular Lawn where there is ample space to socially distance. We ask that you wear your mask while inside our building and around other guests.

For a full list of events visit here!

2. Monster Energy AMA Supercross (AT&T Stadium – Until Sun. March 21st) – Various times

Experience the most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship in the world – Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship. Every week, the greatest athletes from around the globe seek to outperform each other on custom-designed tracks inside the most prestigious stadiums in the country. Storylines abound for the 2021 Supercross season as the 450SX Class continues to feature what has become an ever-expanding, deep array of talent. Three Supercross champions will be competing for another title – Jason Anderson, Cooper Webb, and Eli Tomac, while a continually-evolving corps of deep threats will be on the hunt to dethrone and wreak havoc by winning races of their own.

AT&T Stadium has implemented a series of health and sanitization policies and procedures and are following guidelines from the CDC, NFL, the State of Texas and local public safety and public health officials. Every fan plays an important role in facilitating a safe environment at AT&T Stadium. For details on AT&T Stadium’s Safe Stadium Policy, visit here.

To get your tickets to this cool event, click here!

3. Spring Fling 2021 (Chandor Gardens in Weatherford) – Sat. March 20th (12 pm – 4 pm)

Admission: $5 adults, kids 12 and under are free.

Help us celebrate the arrival of a long-awaited spring season in the gardens at our annual “Spring Fling”! This popular event features music, food, and area artists and craftsman.

Every year, our list of talented participating artists and vendors grows, and this year will be no exception. The gardens will be loaded with talented people displaying, demonstrating and selling their unique arts and crafts.

So, come on out and see the gardens in full bloom and bring your camera for a special family photo or two!