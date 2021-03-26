Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

If you, your church or your ministry needs Bibles – this day is for YOU!! Sat., March 27 is 90.9 KCBI’s Day of 5000 Bibles. We’ll be at a Salvation Army Family Store near you, giving away new Bibles in English and Spanish. We’ll be there from 10:00am to 1:00pm or until all the Bibles are gone. Come early – supplies are limited! And come meet your KCBI friends, including Don Burns and Jay Allen of the Rebecca & Burns Morning Show! For your safety and convenience, this is a drive-through event – you won’t even have to get out of your car!

If you’d like to be a part of this event or learn more, click here!

2. Casting Crowns: A Night Under The Stars Drive-In Concert (Globe Life Field Parking Lot) – Sat. March 27th (8pm)

We are excited to present to you, a Night Under The Stars – a LIVE and in person Drive-In Concert sponsored by Compassion International!

This will be a night like no other – offering messages of hope and worshiping together Under The Stars, singing all of your favorite songs. So load up the car and bring the whole family out to a safe and socially distanced live concert event! We look forward to celebrating together!

If you’d like to purchase your tickets or car passes, you can click here!

3. Fort Worth Herd Experience (Fort Worth Stockyards) – Until Dec. 31st, 2021 (Event occurs weekly)

The Herd Experience will provide visitors an engaging overview of the history of cattle drives featuring nine longhorn steers and the Herd drovers. Visit the Drovers and see the longhorns at the Fort Worth Herd observation deck just East of the Stockyards Exchange Building. No ticket or reservation needed.

The Herd Experience and the Drovers are available to visit with you every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the afternoon before 4pm. The drovers will keep a safe distance from guests and there will be hand sanitizer on-site for Herd staff and visitors.

Note that the Fort Worth Herd cattle drives have resumed. Watch them twice daily at 11:30am and 4pm.

If you’d like to learn more about this event, click here!