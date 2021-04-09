Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

It’s going to be a beautiful weekend over the next few days so make sure you take advantage of the awesome weather and have a blast with your family and friends! Here are some ideas to get you started.

1. Scarborough Renaissance Festival (Beginning Sat. April 10th until May 31st) – 2511 FM 66, Waxahachie, TX 75167

Since 1981, Scarborough Renaissance Festival has been a North Texas tradition providing interactive fun for everyone, 16th Century style. Scarborough is a Renaissance themed festival set in a re-created 16th Century English village celebrating the visit of King Henry VIII, his Royal Court and other dignitaries.

Entertainment includes full combat armored jousts, Birds of Prey exhibitions, the Mermaid Lagoon and unique, interactive Renaissance entertainment on 25+ stages and in the Festival lanes. There is also a 100+ member performing company that brings Scarborough to life through their portrayals of our royal court, dignitaries, villagers and peasants alike. Plus, there are thrilling Renaissance rides and challenging games of skill.

Exquisite one-of-a-kind handmade crafts can be found in our 200 village shoppes. Many of our artisans also demonstrate their age-old crafts & techniques throughout each Festival day.

A wide variety of delectable food is offered in our 5 food courts (kitchens) and includes Festival favorites like giant roasted turkey legs, Scottish eggs, handmade pastas, fresh pastries and the largest food-on-a-stick selection in Texas.

Every weekend of the 8-week season has a different theme and a variety of special events such as Kid’s Free Weekend, Celtic Weekend, the Royal Ale Festival, Legends of the Seas and more!

Learn more and get your tickets by clicking here!

2. Plano Trade Days (Plano Market Square Mall) – Saturdays from 9am – 5pm & Sundays from 10am – 5pm

This market originated in January 1995 and has grown to be one of the finest and most respected antique and collectible markets in the United States. Featuring more than 85,000 square feet filled with antiques and collectibles dealers from across the United States and Europe, this market is visited by thousands of eager-to-buy customers and collectors each month. Many of our customers travel to Dallas metro from around the country just to visit our show!

Learn more about this cool event here!

3. Fort Worth Water Lantern Festival (Panther Island Pavilion) – Sat. April 10th at 5pm

Water Lantern Festival is filled with fun, happiness, hope, and great memories that you’ll cherish for a lifetime. This is a family friendly event that can be shared by everyone. Friends, families, neighbors, and lots of people that you haven’t met can come together to create a peaceful, memorable experience.