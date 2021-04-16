Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

Even though it’s muggy out today, the weekend for the most part is going to be beautiful! Check out some of these cool events that you and your family can be a part of!

1. Plano McKinney Music & Arts Festival (Myers Park & Events Center – McKinney) – Apr 17 at 11 AM – Apr 18 at 9 PM

Come and enjoy major concerts, fine art displays, a classic car show, a custom motorcycle show, and dozens of fun attractions and highlights. Check out the Taste of Texas Food Garden, with delicious cuisine! National recording artists will be performing throughout the afternoon and evening on the main stage, as well as juried visual artists presenting the heritage and the culture of our great city. So, bring the whole family for a fantastic weekend of fun!

When: April 17 – 18

Where: Myers Park & Event Center

Cost: from $10

Learn more and get your tickets here!

2. Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival (119 N Dallas St, Ennis, TX 75119) – Fri. April 16th – Sun. April 18th

Celebrating 69 Years of Ennis Bluebonnet Trails: Ennis was designated by the 1997 State Legislature as the home of the Official Texas Bluebonnet Trail and was designated the Official Bluebonnet City of Texas. From April 1-30, Ennis showcases over 40 miles of mapped driving Bluebonnet Trails sponsored by the Ennis Garden Club. These trails are the oldest such trails known in the state, and tens of thousands of visitors make the short trek to Ennis to view this wonderful wildflower show. Enjoy a weekend of Arts & Crafts, Bluebonnet Souvenirs, Children’s Activities, Live Music and scenic country rides taking in all the beautiful wildflowers.

When: April 16 – 18

Where: Ennis Texas

Cost: $5 for adults, kids 12 and under are free

Learn more about this really cool event here!

3. Scarborough Renaissance Festival (Until May 31st) – 2511 FM 66, Waxahachie, TX 75167

Since 1981, Scarborough Renaissance Festival has been a North Texas tradition providing interactive fun for everyone, 16th Century style. Scarborough is a Renaissance themed festival set in a re-created 16th Century English village celebrating the visit of King Henry VIII, his Royal Court and other dignitaries.

Entertainment includes full combat armored jousts, Birds of Prey exhibitions, the Mermaid Lagoon and unique, interactive Renaissance entertainment on 25+ stages and in the Festival lanes. There is also a 100+ member performing company that brings Scarborough to life through their portrayals of our royal court, dignitaries, villagers and peasants alike. Plus, there are thrilling Renaissance rides and challenging games of skill.

Exquisite one-of-a-kind handmade crafts can be found in our 200 village shoppes. Many of our artisans also demonstrate their age-old crafts & techniques throughout each Festival day.

A wide variety of delectable food is offered in our 5 food courts (kitchens) and includes Festival favorites like giant roasted turkey legs, Scottish eggs, handmade pastas, fresh pastries and the largest food-on-a-stick selection in Texas.

Every weekend of the 8-week season has a different theme and a variety of special events such as Kid’s Free Weekend, Celtic Weekend, the Royal Ale Festival, Legends of the Seas and more!

Learn more and get your tickets by clicking here!