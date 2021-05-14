Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

Even if the weather is supposed to be rainy over the next week, there are still plenty of fun things to do this weekend! Check it out!

1. Feed Your Neighbor w/ KCBI! (Mardel in Frisco) – Sat. May 15th from 10am – 12pm

It’s so much more than a can of food. Beginning Monday, May 10 through Friday, June 4, when you donate non-perishable food at the Mardel Christian & Education Store nearest you, you’ll not only help feed hungry individuals and families, you’ll share the love of Jesus, opening a door for the gospel by providing a Bible and spiritual encouragement. We’re working with Mission Arlington and The Storehouse of Collin County to share Jesus’ love with thousands of DFW families still struggling due to job loss as a result of the pandemic and February’s unprecedented arctic storm.

Meet KCBI’s Rebecca Carrell on Saturday, May 15 from 10:00am-noon at the Frisco Mardel, 5222 Preston Road in Frisco. She’ll be taking your donations and broadcasting LIVE!

For more information about this event, click here!

2. Scarborough Renaissance Festival (Until May 31st) – 2511 FM 66, Waxahachie, TX 75167

Since 1981, Scarborough Renaissance Festival has been a North Texas tradition providing interactive fun for everyone, 16th Century style. Scarborough is a Renaissance themed festival set in a re-created 16th Century English village celebrating the visit of King Henry VIII, his Royal Court and other dignitaries.

Entertainment includes full combat armored jousts, Birds of Prey exhibitions, the Mermaid Lagoon and unique, interactive Renaissance entertainment on 25+ stages and in the Festival lanes. There is also a 100+ member performing company that brings Scarborough to life through their portrayals of our royal court, dignitaries, villagers and peasants alike. Plus, there are thrilling Renaissance rides and challenging games of skill.

Exquisite one-of-a-kind handmade crafts can be found in our 200 village shops. Many of our artisans also demonstrate their age-old crafts & techniques throughout each Festival day.

A wide variety of delectable food is offered in our 5 food courts (kitchens) and includes Festival favorites like giant roasted turkey legs, Scottish eggs, handmade pastas, fresh pastries and the largest food-on-a-stick selection in Texas.

Every weekend of the 8-week season has a different theme and a variety of special events such as Kid’s Free Weekend, Celtic Weekend, the Royal Ale Festival, Legends of the Seas and more!

Learn more and get your tickets by clicking here!

3. The Science Of Guinness World Records (Perot Museum of Nature & Science – Dallas) – Until Sept. 6th

How does one develop the ability to do 36 consecutive pull-ups using only their pinky fingers? What does it take for someone to create the world’s smallest stop-motion film? And what motivates someone to learn how to solve three Rubik’s Cubes simultaneously … whilst juggling?

Discover the marvels of Guinness World Records attempts and the science (and secrets) behind their triumphs when this exhibition, co-produced by Science North and Ripley’s Entertainment, makes its U.S. debut at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science. Guests will learn what it takes to crash through these seemingly impossible ceilings, the physical and mental thresholds humans possess, and the scientific principles that explain their awe-inspiring feats.

Dozens of engaging exhibits – from the largest Pac-Man videogame, to reaction competitions, speed drumming and a dance-a-thon – will challenge and encourage all ages to go behind the scenes and discover the discipline driving these fascinating accomplishments.

To get your tickets, click here!