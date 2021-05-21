Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

Even though we’ve had an entire week of nothing but rain, it seems like the sun is going to poke out this weekend so make sure you have fun at these events!

1. Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros – Fri. May 21st – Sun. May 23rd (Various Game Times)

Make your summer plans today to join us this season at Globe Life Field. You’ll find fantastic matchups, fun promos, and comfort all season long at our climate-controlled ballpark. And remember, tickets start at just $9!

These Grandstand Reserved tickets are available online and at the Globe Life Field box office for upcoming matchups. If you’re buying the $9 tickets online, please know they are subject to the fees usually associated with an online ticket purchase.

You may purchase a maximum of nine (9) adult $9 tickets. Kids’ tickets may also be purchased along with adult tickets. One adult ticket must be purchased for every two kids’ tickets.

This weekend, they play the Houston Astros and if you attend on Sunday, you’ll get free Texas Rangers socks (if you’re among the first 10,000 in the park) as well as get to take part in $1 Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday!

Get your game tickets here!

2. Scarborough Renaissance Festival (Until May 31st) – 2511 FM 66, Waxahachie, TX 75167

Since 1981, Scarborough Renaissance Festival has been a North Texas tradition providing interactive fun for everyone, 16th Century style. Scarborough is a Renaissance themed festival set in a re-created 16th Century English village celebrating the visit of King Henry VIII, his Royal Court and other dignitaries.

Entertainment includes full combat armored jousts, Birds of Prey exhibitions, the Mermaid Lagoon and unique, interactive Renaissance entertainment on 25+ stages and in the Festival lanes. There is also a 100+ member performing company that brings Scarborough to life through their portrayals of our royal court, dignitaries, villagers and peasants alike. Plus, there are thrilling Renaissance rides and challenging games of skill.

Exquisite one-of-a-kind handmade crafts can be found in our 200 village shops. Many of our artisans also demonstrate their age-old crafts & techniques throughout each Festival day.

A wide variety of delectable food is offered in our 5 food courts (kitchens) and includes Festival favorites like giant roasted turkey legs, Scottish eggs, handmade pastas, fresh pastries and the largest food-on-a-stick selection in Texas.

Every weekend of the 8-week season has a different theme and a variety of special events such as Kid’s Free Weekend, Celtic Weekend, the Royal Ale Festival, Legends of the Seas and more!

Learn more and get your tickets by clicking here!

3. Summer of Sculpture at the Dallas Arboretum :ZimSculpt (Until Aug. 1st)

This is a chance to see more than 100 hand-selected, important modern sculptures artfully displayed throughout the acclaimed Dallas Arboretum. ZimSculpt features exquisite sculptures of several dozen contemporary Zimbabwean artists displayed throughout the garden.

If you’d like to buy tickets to see this cool exhibit, click here!