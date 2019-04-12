Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

It’s going to be an action-packed weekend as there is so much available for you and your family! But considering it’s going to rain on Friday and Saturday, maybe take that into consideration. 😉

1. Main Street Fort Worth Arts Festival (Sundance Square) – Until. April 14th (10AM-10PM)

The Main St. Fort Worth Arts Festival will hit the red-brick streets of downtown Fort Worth for its 34th year, bringing tens of thousands of people to celebrate the sights, sounds, and tastes of one of the most popular arts festivals in Texas. Spanning more than 27 city blocks – from the Tarrant County Courthouse to Sundance Square Plaza to the Fort Worth Convention Center – Main St. will feature 220 juried artists displaying and selling their work, plus live music, festival food, and arts-and-crafts activities for the whole family.

Music on Main Free performances on three stages including Jason Eady & Courtney Patton, Reckless Kelly, Larry Gee, popular cover bands, the Fort Worth Symphony, jazz trumpeter Freddie Jones, Brave Combo, Jay Perez and many more.

Main St. Creates! Kids and families can get creative with a variety of art-making activities.

Festival admission is free. Food and drink purchases are by coupon only.

To learn more about this and how you and your family can be a part of it, click here!

2. Scarborough Renaissance Festival (Waxahachie) Sat. April 13th – May 27th (10AM – 7PM)

Travel back in time for a taste of life in an English Renaissance village with period-themed entertainment from a huge case of knights, villagers, fire jugglers, jousters, sword fighters, and even mermaids. Join in the merriment and gnaw on a giant turkey leg. Watch artisans perform demos of their crafts, from metalsmithing to candle making. Shop for Renaissance-inspired items like art, jewelry, glasswork, and armor.

The festival takes place on a 155-acre site in Waxahachie and runs for eight weekends in April and May, each weekend with a different theme. Period costumes are encouraged and are even for rent at the event.

If you’d like more information about this incredible experience, click here!

3. Taste Of Irving (Cimarron Park) – Sat. April 13th (12PM–6PM)

The Taste of Irving is an outdoor festival featuring family-friendly activities, live music, and food trucks. This year’s event will give visitors an opportunity to sample a variety of music genres on multiple small stages. The entertainment schedule features a jazz stage, a blues stage, and a Latin stage. The music will culminate with two performances on the main stage.

Admission and parking are free, as well as a shuttle service to the event site from Barbara Bush Middle School (515 Cowboys Parkway, Irving)

For more information about Taste of Irving, you can read it here!

