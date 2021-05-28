Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

As temperatures rise up and summer is upon us, make sure that you take advantage of this beautiful weather with these family friendly events this weekend! Don’t forget though, while most of us are enjoying a 3 day weekend, let’s not forget the many who have given their lives for this country so we can enjoy the freedoms that we do today. Happy Memorial Day weekend!

1. Frisco Fair (Intersection of Main Street & Frisco Street) – Until June. 6th

This time around the Frisco Fair will be an 18-day family-fun event with thrill rides for all ages, fantastic foods, games and overall family entertainment! **Free Admission** **Pay to Play** Ticket purchase onsite for Rides, Games and Food. Rides start at $4. Onsite Parking is $10/car. Admission is FREE! Just pay to PLAY! Tickets for rides, games, and food can be purchased in person or online. In Person Tickets: Frisco Fair patrons may purchase Magic Money cards from our Magic Money booths located throughout our fairgrounds. You’ll get a physical card that can be swiped to purchase food, drinks, carnival rides, games, and fair wear. Online Tickets: Download the Magic Money App and create your account before you arrive. The Magic Money App on your Apple or Android Smart Device will serve as your proof of tickets, and you can reload additional funds or track funds usage on the app. You can also pause the Magic Money Card directly from the App if your device is lost or stolen. Simply can the code on your device to purchase food, drinks, carnival rides, games, and fair wear. Click here to learn more!

2. Scarborough Renaissance Festival (Final Weekend – Until Mon. May 31st) – 2511 FM 66, Waxahachie, TX 75167

Since 1981, Scarborough Renaissance Festival has been a North Texas tradition providing interactive fun for everyone, 16th Century style. Scarborough is a Renaissance themed festival set in a re-created 16th Century English village celebrating the visit of King Henry VIII, his Royal Court and other dignitaries.

Entertainment includes full combat armored jousts, Birds of Prey exhibitions, the Mermaid Lagoon and unique, interactive Renaissance entertainment on 25+ stages and in the Festival lanes. There is also a 100+ member performing company that brings Scarborough to life through their portrayals of our royal court, dignitaries, villagers and peasants alike. Plus, there are thrilling Renaissance rides and challenging games of skill.

Exquisite one-of-a-kind handmade crafts can be found in our 200 village shops. Many of our artisans also demonstrate their age-old crafts & techniques throughout each Festival day.

A wide variety of delectable food is offered in our 5 food courts (kitchens) and includes Festival favorites like giant roasted turkey legs, Scottish eggs, handmade pastas, fresh pastries and the largest food-on-a-stick selection in Texas.

Every weekend of the 8-week season has a different theme and a variety of special events such as Kid’s Free Weekend, Celtic Weekend, the Royal Ale Festival, Legends of the Seas and more!

Learn more and get your tickets by clicking here!

3. 2021 Butterflies & Blooms (Yesterland Farm – Canton, TX) – May 29 – May 31 (Various hours)

Visit Yesterland Farm and enjoy a day full of FARMTASTIC adventures. Join us for Butterfly Releases, Flower Photo-Ops, Amazement Rides, Animal Town, Spring Photo-Ops, & MORE. We’ve got something here for everyone!

Farm Attractions: Flower Photo Ops, Wagon Train rides, Animal Town, Rubber Duck Races, Westerland Village, Playground Area, Baby Farm Animal Zoo, Specialty Shows, and lots of Photo Ops.

Amazement Park Rides: Silo Slide, Fun Slide, Fort Coaster, Santa’s Runaway Sleigh, Ferris Wheel, Santa Fe Train, Yesterland Express, Carousel, Swings, Super Gyrosphere, and more!

If you’d like to get your tickets, you can click here!