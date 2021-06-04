Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

Even if the weather is supposed to be rainy over the next week, there are still plenty of fun things to do this weekend! Check it out!

1. Feed Your Neighbor w/ KCBI! (Mardel in Arlington) – Fri. June 4th from 4pm – 7pm

It’s so much more than a can of food. Beginning Monday, May 10 through Friday, June 4, when you donate non-perishable food at the Mardel Christian & Education Store nearest you, you’ll not only help feed hungry individuals and families, you’ll share the love of Jesus, opening a door for the gospel by providing a Bible and spiritual encouragement. We’re working with Mission Arlington and The Storehouse of Collin County to share Jesus’ love with thousands of DFW families still struggling due to job loss as a result of the pandemic and February’s unprecedented arctic storm.

Meet KCBI’s Don Burns on Friday, June 4th from 4pm-7pm at the Arlington Mardel, 4652 S. Cooper Street in Arlington, TX. He’ll be taking your donations and broadcasting LIVE!

For more information about this event, click here!

2. Taste Addison (Fri. June 4 – Sat. June 5) – Addison Circle Park

Over two dozen restaurants will introduce your palate to diverse flavors that can be found throughout Addison. Travel the world and discover the melting pot that is the Addison food scene without leaving Addison Circle Park. In addition to great food, Taste Addison will feature national performers, regional tribute bands, and local singer-songwriters on two stages. All ages will enjoy family-friendly shows, activities, and attractions, as well as a specialty marketplace and much more.

If you’d like to get your tickets, click here!

3. Plano Family Expo (Plano Event Center) – Sun. June 6 (10am – 4pm)