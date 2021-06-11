Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

This weekend is going to be a beautiful one, but I will warn you, it’s going to be HOT! Make sure that you stay hydrated but also that you have fun with family and friends this weekend!

1. Back Yard Camp Out – Sat. June 12th from 6pm – 10pm (Alpha Omega Gymnastics McKinney)

PNO is a great way for mom and dad to go out and have a night on the town while the kids have a blast. It is the 2nd Saturday of every month from 6pm – 10 pm, with the option of staying till 10:45 pm. Kids will eat dinner and have fun with gymnastics, ninja warrior TNT, trampolines, “pit” fun, play games, make arts and crafts, participate in science experiments, and watch a movie.

Cost: $25 for members & $35 for non-members

If you’re interested in learning more about this event, click here!

2. Frisco Fair (Intersection of Main Street & Frisco Street) – Final Weekend (Through June 13th)

This time around the Frisco Fair will be an 18-day family-fun event with thrill rides for all ages, fantastic foods, games and overall family entertainment! **Free Admission** **Pay to Play** Ticket purchase onsite for Rides, Games and Food. Rides start at $4. Onsite Parking is $10/car. Admission is FREE! Just pay to PLAY! Tickets for rides, games, and food can be purchased in person or online. In Person Tickets: Frisco Fair patrons may purchase Magic Money cards from our Magic Money booths located throughout our fairgrounds. You’ll get a physical card that can be swiped to purchase food, drinks, carnival rides, games, and fair wear. Online Tickets: Download the Magic Money App and create your account before you arrive. The Magic Money App on your Apple or Android Smart Device will serve as your proof of tickets, and you can reload additional funds or track funds usage on the app. You can also pause the Magic Money Card directly from the App if your device is lost or stolen. Simply can the code on your device to purchase food, drinks, carnival rides, games, and fair wear. Click here to learn more!

3. Plano Trade Days (Plano Market Square Mall) – Sat. June 12-13 (10am – 5pm) – FREE