Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

We’re in for another HOT weekend so make sure that you’re staying hydrated and that you aren’t outside for too long in this heat!

1. Jurassic World: The Exhibition at Grandscape in The Colony (Starts today and goes until Aug. 8th)

Get closer to dinosaurs than ever before! The exhibition immerses audiences of all ages in interactive scenes inspired by the beloved film. Now, the park that was only a promise comes to life right before your eyes.

Discover the science of Jurassic World.

Meet the most adorable baby dinos.

Get up-close and personal with velociraptors.

Come face to face with life-size dinosaurs.

Don’t miss this awe-inspiring journey into Jurassic World: The Exhibition, for a limited time in Dallas/Ft. Worth.

Get your tickets now here!

2. Nerf Challenge (Centennial Hall at Fair Park in Dallas) – Various dates and times

Housed in the massive Centennial Hall, NERF Challenge offers guests the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the ultimate heart-pumping, action-packed, competitive sports experience. Whether you are an adrenaline-seeker, competitor, or simply a NERF fan, NERF Challenge offers kids and enthusiasts the opportunity to be among the first to get hands-on with the latest in cutting-edge NERF technology. Kilburn Live and Hasbro have created the ultimate gamified live experience featuring NERF’s iconic blasters and sports products designed to test a player’s speed, agility, concentration, and accuracy.

If you purchase their Nerf Play Pass, it gets you UNLIMITED access to:

90,000 Square Feet of action-packed play

Thousands of Blasters, and MILLIONS of darts

Football, Baseball, Basketball, and other sports games

Track your score on the leaderboard

Play with the coolest Nerf products

It’s every NERF fan’s dream come to life. To learn more, click here!

3. Fort Worth Herd Experience (Until Dec. 31) – Fort Worth Stockyards (11:30am & 4pm daily)

The Herd Experience will provide visitors an engaging overview of the history of cattle drives featuring nine longhorn steers and the Herd drovers. Visit the Drovers and see the longhorns at the Fort Worth Herd observation deck just East of the Stockyards Exchange Building. No ticket or reservation needed.

The Herd Experience and the Drovers are available to visit with you every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the afternoon before 4pm. The drovers will keep a safe distance from guests and there will be hand sanitizer on-site for Herd staff and visitors.

If you’d like to learn more about how you can experience this with your friends or family, click here!