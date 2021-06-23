Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

We’re in for another HOT weekend so make sure that you’re staying hydrated and that you aren’t outside for too long in this heat!

1. The Fort Worth Museum Of Science & History (Reopens This Weekend on Friday, June 25th)

The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History is excited to announce its reopening to the public on Friday, June 25. The Museum closed its doors for several months in 2020 and 2021 in response to guidance from local, state, and federal health officials, and has remained closed through the Spring due to extensive water damage from the winter storms in February.

Museum staff is excited to unveil several new and reimagined experiences that they have been working on throughout the closure.

This June, the Museum will launch the Current Science Studio, a brand-new 2,500 square-foot exhibit sponsored by a 255,000 grant from Facebook. Anchoring the new exhibit space will be Science On a Sphere® (SOS), a giant global display system suspended from the ceiling developed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

In addition to the Current Science Studio, the Museum will reopen the Children’s Museum, Noble Planetarium, Cattle Raisers Museum, DinoLabs, DinoDig®, and the Heritage Gallery. The Omni Theater, however, will remain closed indefinitely.

Following the public reopening, the Museum will be open Friday and Saturday from 10 AM – 5 PM and Sunday from Noon – 5 PM, reserving the weekdays for the Museum’s Little Scholars Program.

2. 2021 Market Street Allen USA Celebration (Celebration Park in Allen) – Sat. June 26th (7pm – 10pm)

We’re keepin’ it lowkey as we celebrate summer this year, so this year’s event will run from 7 to 10 p.m. Those who make it out to Celebration Park on June 26 will find an evening full of delicious food, live music and fireworks!

Below is the schedule for the Credit Union of Texas Main Stage.

7:10 p.m. – Musical performance by Eli Mosley

7:55 p.m. – Military Salute by The United States Air Force Honor Guard

8 p.m. – National Anthem performed by Freddie Jones

8:15 p.m. – Musical performance by Emerald City Band

9:30 p.m. – Fireworks Finale

Food and drinks will be available for purchase from the Food Zone during the event until the Fireworks Finale begins at 9:30 p.m.

Don’t want to go through the hassle of finding parking near the event? You’re in luck – Allen Independent School District is offering free rides from Eagle Stadium to Celebration Park! Shuttle service will run from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., with a break starting at 9 p.m. for the Fireworks Finale.

2021 Market Street Allen USA Celebration is FREE – no ticket or registration required! Learn more about this year’s event here!

3. Let’s Roll Frisco – Outdoor Roller Skating (Frisco Commons) – Friday, June 25th (7:30pm – 9:30pm)

Grab your skates and let’s roll, Frisco! We are setting up a temporary outdoor roller-skating course in the circle drive of Frisco Commons. Bring your friends, jam to the 80’s music, and maybe try your best Limbo.

Every participant must sign in at the Play Frisco booth, sign a waiver, and get their participant bracelet before skating the course.

All children must have an adult present. This is not a drop-off event.

Parking is available in the Frisco Commons parking lot. If needed, due to high park or splash pad attendance, overflow parking is available at The Grove at Frisco Commons.

Only roller skates and inline skates are allowed on this course.

Skate Rentals

Do you want to join Let’s Roll, Frisco but don’t have your own pair of roller skates? You can rent them from LW Skates online for this event only. Reserve your pair by Sunday, June 20th, and we will have them ready for you to pick up at the event.

4. Jurassic World: The Exhibition at Grandscape in The Colony (Until Aug. 8th)

Get closer to dinosaurs than ever before! The exhibition immerses audiences of all ages in interactive scenes inspired by the beloved film. Now, the park that was only a promise comes to life right before your eyes.

Discover the science of Jurassic World.

Meet the most adorable baby dinos.

Get up-close and personal with velociraptors.

Come face to face with life-size dinosaurs.

Don’t miss this awe-inspiring journey into Jurassic World: The Exhibition, for a limited time in Dallas/Ft. Worth.

