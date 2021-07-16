Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

It’s going to be a beautiful weekend ahead but just forewarning you, it’s going to be HOT so make sure you stay hydrated and cool! With that being said, here are some fun activities going on this weekend!

1. Promise Keepers Men’s Conference (AT&T Stadium – Arlington) – Fri. July 16 – Sat. July 17th

The Promise Keepers Men’s Conference will launch this summer at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Join us for worship that strengthens the soul, brotherhood that lasts a lifetime, and tools that empower you to be the man Christ intended you to be. By God’s grace, we will return home as changed men.

To get your tickets, click here!

2. Bike & BBQ Guided Electric Bike Tour (Pedego Electric Bikes Fort Worth) – Until Nov. 3, 2021

Experience a live longhorn cattle drive and enjoy Texas BBQ on a fun 3-hour guided Pedego electric bike tour of Fort Worth!

We’ll go sightseeing downtown, stopping at the Fort Worth Water Gardens, JFK Tribute, Sundance Square Plaza, and more. Then we’ll ride to Panther Island and take the Trinity Trails to arrive in the historic Stockyards for the Herd Cattle Drive and lunch at Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que. Lunch is included in the ticket price.

Click here if you’d like to get your tickets!

3. Dive-In Movies at the Frisco Water Park (Weekly until Aug. 6th) – 8pm

Frisco Water Park at the Frisco Athletic Center will be showing a movie every Friday of the summer. Up until August 6th, your family can enjoy a Disney movie from the pool or poolside lounge chair at the Frisco Water Park. “Toy Story” is this week’s movie and will start at 8 p.m.. Movies are included with daily admission or valid memberships.

Click here to learn more!

4. Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects Made with LEGO Bricks (Fort Worth Botanic Garden) – Until Aug. 1st

Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects Made with LEGO Bricks, an award-winning and record-breaking exhibition that uses beautiful works of art made from simple toy blocks to explore animal endangerment, the balance of ecosystems, and humanity’s relationship with nature is coming to the Fort Worth Botanic Garden | Botanical Research Institute of Texas (FWBG|BRIT) from May 6 through Aug. 1, 2021.

Produced by Imagine Exhibitions, Nature Connects depicts important topics that the New York artist Sean Kenney holds dear, from protecting an animals’ habitat, to planting a garden, or showcasing a beautiful orchid – subject matter with particular appeal to gardens.

Explore the beauty and wonder of Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects Made with LEGO Bricks, open daily to the public from 8am–6pm for a limited engagement May 6 through Aug. 1. Exhibit viewing is included with the price of garden admission or free with an annual membership. To purchase tickets, click here!

5. Nerf Challenge (Centennial Hall at Fair Park in Dallas) – Various dates and times

Housed in the massive Centennial Hall, NERF Challenge offers guests the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the ultimate heart-pumping, action-packed, competitive sports experience. Whether you are an adrenaline-seeker, competitor, or simply a NERF fan, NERF Challenge offers kids and enthusiasts the opportunity to be among the first to get hands-on with the latest in cutting-edge NERF technology. Kilburn Live and Hasbro have created the ultimate gamified live experience featuring NERF’s iconic blasters and sports products designed to test a player’s speed, agility, concentration, and accuracy.

If you purchase their Nerf Play Pass, it gets you UNLIMITED access to:

90,000 Square Feet of action-packed play

Thousands of Blasters, and MILLIONS of darts

Football, Baseball, Basketball, and other sports games

Track your score on the leaderboard

Play with the coolest Nerf products

It’s every NERF fan’s dream come to life. To learn more, click here!

6. Jurassic World: The Exhibition at Grandscape in The Colony (Until Aug. 8th)

Get closer to dinosaurs than ever before! The exhibition immerses audiences of all ages in interactive scenes inspired by the beloved film. Now, the park that was only a promise comes to life right before your eyes.

Discover the science of Jurassic World.

Meet the most adorable baby dinos.

Get up-close and personal with velociraptors.

Come face to face with life-size dinosaurs.

Don’t miss this awe-inspiring journey into Jurassic World: The Exhibition, for a limited time in Dallas/Ft. Worth.

Get your tickets now here!