Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

We’re looking at another hot weekend ahead so make sure that you dress for the occasion and stay hydrated! There are lots of cool indoor and outdoor activities to be a part of this weekend so take your pick!

1. Retro Expo (Plano Event Center) – Fri. July 23rd – Sat. July 24th

This celebration of all things retro and fun will feature dealers of retro-inspired, vintage, and antique toys, comic books, video games, VHS tapes, vinyl records, buttons, t-shirts and apparel, board and role playing games, and all kinds of pop culture memorabilia.

When: July 23 – 24

Where: Plano Event Center

Cost: $10 – $40

If you’d like to learn more or get your tickets, click here!

2. Native Texas Butterfly House & Garden (Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary – McKinney) – Until Oct. 3rd

Walk among free-flying native butterflies and other pollinators in our Native Texas Butterfly House & Garden. The butterfly house includes native species, which vary by season and what is available from suppliers. The butterfly garden is filled with host plants that naturally attract these lovely creatures. You may even find a few ideas to try in your own garden.

This area is also a great setting for nature photography and portraiture (small fee applies). Please note that the butterfly house is not open during the off-season. The butterfly garden is accessible year-round; however, plant life and inhabitants vary seasonally.

Line/Box Office Phone: 972/562-5566

Cost: Free with admission: $10 for adults; $7 for seniors; $7 for kids 3 years and older; free for kids 2 and younger

Ages: All ages

Click here if you’d like to learn more!

3. The Science of Guinness World Records (Perot Museum of Nature & Science) – Until Sept. 6th

How does one develop the ability to do 36 consecutive pull-ups using only their pinky fingers? What does it take for someone to create the world’s smallest stop-motion film? And what motivates someone to learn how to solve three Rubik’s Cubes simultaneously … whilst juggling?

Discover the marvels of Guinness World Records attempts and the science (and secrets) behind their triumphs when this exhibition, co-produced by Science North and Ripley’s Entertainment, makes its U.S. debut at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science. Guests will learn what it takes to crash through these seemingly impossible ceilings, the physical and mental thresholds humans possess, and the scientific principles that explain their awe-inspiring feats.

Dozens of engaging exhibits – from the largest Pac-Man videogame, to reaction competitions, speed drumming and a dance-a-thon – will challenge and encourage all ages to go behind the scenes and discover the discipline driving these fascinating accomplishments.

From the smallest stop-motion film (hint: it’s measured in nanometers), to the most drumbeats in one minute (2,400 beats or 40 beats per second!) to the longest moustache ever (14 feet) and the most consecutive pinky pull-ups (36), exhibition goers can discover some of the most astonishing record titles with opportunities to challenge themselves and others in pursuit of their own Guinness World Records glory.

4. Nerf Challenge (Centennial Hall at Fair Park in Dallas) – Various dates and times

Housed in the massive Centennial Hall, NERF Challenge offers guests the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the ultimate heart-pumping, action-packed, competitive sports experience. Whether you are an adrenaline-seeker, competitor, or simply a NERF fan, NERF Challenge offers kids and enthusiasts the opportunity to be among the first to get hands-on with the latest in cutting-edge NERF technology. Kilburn Live and Hasbro have created the ultimate gamified live experience featuring NERF’s iconic blasters and sports products designed to test a player’s speed, agility, concentration, and accuracy.

If you purchase their Nerf Play Pass, it gets you UNLIMITED access to:

90,000 Square Feet of action-packed play

Thousands of Blasters, and MILLIONS of darts

Football, Baseball, Basketball, and other sports games

Track your score on the leaderboard

Play with the coolest Nerf products

It’s every NERF fan’s dream come to life. To learn more, click here!

4. Jurassic World: The Exhibition at Grandscape in The Colony (Until Aug. 8th)

Get closer to dinosaurs than ever before! The exhibition immerses audiences of all ages in interactive scenes inspired by the beloved film. Now, the park that was only a promise comes to life right before your eyes.

Discover the science of Jurassic World.

Meet the most adorable baby dinos.

Get up-close and personal with velociraptors.

Come face to face with life-size dinosaurs.

Don’t miss this awe-inspiring journey into Jurassic World: The Exhibition, for a limited time in Dallas/Ft. Worth.

Get your tickets now here!