Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

Even though we have a hot weekend ahead of us, there are plenty of fun activities for you and your family!

1. The Kids Market at Klyde Warren Park (Sat. August 14) – 10:00am – 2:00pm

The Boho Market is excited to present our Kids Market at Klyde Warren Park! We will be featuring kid and teen-owned small businesses for you to support on Saturday, August 14th from 10AM – 2PM. Don’t miss this special event to encourage our young dreamers on their mission to succeed!

2. POP! By Snowday (Galleria Dallas) – Until Sept. 6

POP! is an indoor immersive experience conceptualized by the creative team at SNOWDAY. Guests navigate their way through an explorable adventure of imaginative photo ops, interactive spaces, and pose for the photo booths integrated throughout the exhibit.

We are located inside The Galleria Dallas, at the NE corner of Interstate 635 and the Dallas Tollway. We’re on Level 1 (Ground Level) right next door to GRAND LUXE CAFE!

3. A Biblical Art Exhibition Of All 66 Books Of The Bible (The Museum of Biblical Art in Dallas) – Fri. August 20 & Sat. August 21

From 11:00 am to 8:00 pm (both days), doors are open to all, where we are excited to present A Biblical Art Exhibition of all 66 books of the Bible – a “Complete Portrait of the Messiah” as painted by Mindi Oaten (from Calgary, Alberta).

This is an incredible opportunity for you and your family to get into the Word of God. Not to mention, it’s also a free event.

This artwork was originally painted for reviveSCHOOL and Time to Revive (a 2-year Bible study from Genesis through Revelation), which is currently in 51 nations, and whose future home will be prayerfully located in a proposed Biblical training center in Jerusalem.

Imagine visualizing Christ in every book of the Bible, while sitting in His presence with prayer and worship through an interactive art exhibit brought to you by Time to Revive!